Two alleged shooters, Pravesh and Himanshu, linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi-Harry Boxer gang were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh. Wanted for a gym owner's murder, the duo was cornered by Delhi Police and Haryana STF.

Two alleged shooters linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi-Hariram (Harry) Boxer gang, wanted for the murder of gym owner, were killed in a police encounter in Bahadurgarh, Haryana.

The Delhi Police Special Cell, in coordination with the Haryana Special Task Force (STF) cornered two wanted criminals, identified as Pravesh and Himanshu, near Balor in Bahadurgarh on Saturday. Both residents of Hisar, the duo carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each and were wanted for the gruesome murder of a gym trainer, Kapil, in Hansi on June 11- an incident caught on CCTV.

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When asked to surrender, the criminals opened fire on the joint police party. In a professional self-defence manoeuvre, the police retaliated, leaving both suspects with gunshot injuries. They were declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. During the skirmish, Constable Ankit of the Special Cell sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury to his leg and is currently undergoing treatment.

Background on Related Arrests

The Bahadurgarh operation followed an earlier armed skirmish on June 25, where a Special Cell team laid a trap near Paschim Vihar to apprehend two other members of the same syndicate- Hakikat alias Sahil and Sagar. These two individuals were allegedly involved in an indiscriminate firing incident outside singer The syndicate, which is in a subsidiary alliance with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has now been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) to ensure long-term deterrence and break its financial and logistical networks. 's gym, '24 HS Fitness,' in Paschim Vihar on June 11. During the June 25 shootout, both Hakikat and Sagar sustained gunshot wounds to the elbow and knee, respectively. They were taken into custody and are currently under police remand.

Investigation and Manhunt

According to the police, the interrogation of Hakikat and Sagar provided critical, developable clues about the separate module involved in the Hansi gym trainer murder committed on the same day. What followed was an assiduous, scientific search, analysis of human, signal and technical intelligence, and professional tail, trail and recon operations, which ultimately led to the surfacing of Pravesh and Himanshu, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries suffered in defensive counterfire by the joint team of Special Cell and STF, Haryana Police.

MCOCA Invoked to Dismantle Syndicate

Parallel to the field operations and, with the objective of long-term deterrence and to ensure that the absconding criminals who are heading this syndicate, viz., Hariram Jat, Anil Pandit and others, are brought to face justice, a MCOC Act case has also been registered at Special Cell Police Station. The investigation of this case will focus upon breaking the financial and logistical network of the syndicate and in pursuing all lawful means available to get the fugitives extradited/deported from their current safe havens in the earliest possible manner. (ANI)