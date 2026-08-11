The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for Independence Day, announcing road closures and diversions around the Red Fort on August 13 and 15 from 4 am to 10 am. Restrictions will also apply to commercial vehicles and public transport.

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory for August 13 and August 15 ahead of the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort, announcing road closures, diversions and restrictions on commercial vehicles, interstate buses and city bus services to facilitate the full-dress rehearsal and the main ceremony.

According to the press release, a full-dress rehearsal for the Independence Day ceremony will be held on August 13, while the main ceremony will take place at the Red Fort on August 15, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts.

Road Closures and Traffic Diversions

For both days, several roads around the Red Fort will remain closed to general traffic from 4 am to 10 am, with only labelled vehicles being permitted. The affected stretches include Netaji Subhash Marg between Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail Chowk, S P Mukherjee Marg from H C Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to the Red Fort, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road, and Ring Road between Rajghat and ISBT.

Alternative Routes for Commuters

The traffic police has advised motorists without parking labels to avoid several other important routes during the restricted period, including C-Hexagon around India Gate, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House, Tilak Marg, Mathura Road, BSZ Marg, J L Nehru Marg and parts of Ring Road and Outer Ring Road. The advisory provides alternative routes for north-south and east-west movement. Commuters travelling between north and south Delhi have been advised to use routes through Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Mandir Marg, Panchkuian Road and Rani Jhansi Road. Alternative routes through Connaught Place, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate and S P Mukherjee Marg have also been suggested. For east-west connectivity, commuters can use NH-24/NH-9, Nizamuddin Khatta, Barapulla Road and Ring Road, while routes through DND, Vikas Marg, IP Marg, DDU Marg and Minto Road have also been suggested. The traffic police said the DND-NH-24/NH-9-Yudhister Setu-Signature Bridge-Wazirabad Bridge route will remain open to reach Ring Road. However, the Old Iron Bridge and Geeta Colony Bridge towards Shanti Van will remain closed.

Restrictions on Commercial and Public Transport

Restrictions on commercial and public transport will begin from midnight preceding both the rehearsal and Independence Day ceremony. Goods vehicles will not be permitted between Nizamuddin Khatta and Wazirabad Bridge from midnight on August 12 until 11 am on August 13, and from midnight on August 14 until 11 am on August 15. Interstate buses will also be restricted between Maharana Pratap ISBT and Sarai Kale Khan ISBT during these periods.

Bus Route Diversions and Terminations

Local city buses, including DTC services, will not operate on the Ring Road between ISBT Kashmiri Gate and Nizamuddin Khatta during the restricted hours. Several inter-city and DTC bus routes will also be diverted or curtailed. Buses normally terminating at the Red Fort, Jama Masjid and Old Delhi Railway Station will terminate at designated points including Ramlila Ground, Mori Gate, Tis Hazari and Boulevard Road. The advisory also provides special routes for commuters travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station, New Delhi Railway Station, ISBT Kashmere Gate, JP Hospital and Kasturba Hospital.

Public Advisory and Security Measures

The Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to reach their destinations well in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Adequate signages will be installed at major traffic junctions to guide motorists. The advisory further states that DTC recovery vans will be stationed at Gokhale Marg, Ghata Masjid, Yamuna Bazar, Delhi Gate and Chatta Rail Chowk from 5 am on the respective days until traffic diversions are cleared.

Prohibited Items and Security Alert

For security reasons, the public has been advised not to carry cameras, binoculars, umbrellas, handbags, briefcases, cigarette lighters, tiffin boxes, water bottles and similar items during the ceremony. The traffic police has also urged people not to touch suspicious objects and to immediately inform the nearest police personnel about any unidentified object, suspicious movement or unusual activity.

Prohibition on Flying Objects

The press release further noted that the flying of paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, UAVs, remotely piloted aircraft, hot air balloons, quadcopters and other similar aerial platforms remains prohibited across Delhi from August 2 to August 16. The Delhi Traffic Police said the restrictions have been imposed for public convenience and security during the Independence Day celebrations and the rehearsal. (ANI)