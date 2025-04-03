'When your son eats your dad': UK mother SHOCKED after toddler eats grandfather's ashes (WATCH)

Read Full Article

A UK mother was left in utter disbelief when she discovered her toddler had consumed the ashes of his late grandfather in their living room. Natasha Emeny, from Lincoln, had momentarily stepped away to handle some laundry, only to return and find her one-year-old son, Koah, smeared in ashes - his face, clothes, and even the sofa covered in a thick layer of the powdery remains.

Caught in the act, Koah was seen toddling around in an ash-dusted t-shirt as his horrified mother recorded the bizarre scene. The video, initially posted on TikTok, quickly went viral, racking up over 300,000 views and sparking a wave of shock, laughter, and disbelief across social media.

The curious toddler had somehow managed to reach the top shelf where Natasha had carefully placed it. The video she shared was captioned, "Oh my God. When your son eats your dad."

In the footage, Natasha’s stunned voice can be heard exclaiming, "My son has eaten my dad’s ashes!" as she watches the chaos - white and grey ash smeared across the furniture, tiny fingerprints visible in the residue.

While Koah never had the chance to meet his grandfather, Natasha later reflected that her late father, known for his sharp sense of humor, "would have probably found this hilarious."

The incident left many viewers questioning whether it was an elaborate April Fool’s prank, but Natasha assured them it was all too real.

She explained, "I was taking some washing upstairs, literally for a couple of minutes. I come back down to him covered in ashes. It took me a moment to realise it was in fact my dad’s ashes. I was mortified. I'm still trying to process it!"

Thankfully, medical professionals assured Natasha that Koah hadn’t ingested a harmful amount. Their advice? Just give him some water, and he’d be fine.

Reflecting on the bizarre event, Natasha couldn’t help but joke about the unexpected bond between her son and his late grandfather: "He never met him, but now they are always together!"

