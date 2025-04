KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Hyderabad seek revenge for 2024 final loss to Kolkata

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2025 LIVE updates: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 15th match of the season at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. Pat Cummins-led side will look to avenge their IPL 2024 final defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders.