    Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices in India: BJP slams broadcaster's 'venomous' reporting; Cong attacks govt

    The Congress has termed the 'survey' as "intimidation tactics'' and alleged that the action shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while the party is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Adani issue, the "government is after the BBC."

    Income Tax 'survey' at BBC offices in India: BJP slams broadcaster's 'venomous' reporting; Cong attacks govt
    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (February 14) accused the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of unleashing "venomous" reporting against India and alleged that its propaganda and the Congress' agenda go together. The remarks came soon after Income Tax officials surveyed the British broadcaster's offices in Mumbai and Delhi.

    Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia denied the Congress' criticism of the Income Tax (I-T) action and said the government agency should be allowed to do its job.

    Slamming the London-headquartered public broadcaster, Bhatia said BBC is the "most corrupt" organisation in the world, adding that the Congress should remember that the then prime minister Indira Gandhi had also banned the broadcaster.

    The BJP leader further claimed that BBC has a "tainted and black history of working with malice against India". He cited its past reports, including the one which described a terrorist as a "charismatic young militant" and allegedly called Holi a "filthy" festival.

    It works in India, but has little regard for its constitution, he said. At a time when India is marching ahead globally under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, there are many powers which do not like it, Bhatia said, claiming that the Congress, its leader Rahul Gandhi and other opposition parties also feel the "pain" at the country's rise.

    Meanwhile, the broadcast company confirmed the Indian Income Tax authorities were at its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and were fully cooperating with them. The IT department conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

    The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question". "The Income Tax Authorities are currently at the BBC offices in New Delhi and Mumbai and we are fully cooperating. We hope to have this situation resolved as soon as possible," the press office of the BBC tweeted.

    The Congress has termed the 'survey' as "intimidation tactics'' and alleged that the action shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that while the party is demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Adani issue, the "government is after the BBC."

    He also used a Hindi idiom to attack the government, saying "Vinash Kale, Vipreet Buddhi" (When doom approaches, a person's intellect works against his interest).

    "Here we are demanding JPC on the Adani issue but the government is after the BBC. Vinash Kale Viprit Buddhi," Ramesh said. Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the IT raid at BBC's offices "reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism".

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
