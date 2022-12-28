Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

(Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, December 28th, 2022):- Taking forward the slogan ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi,’ coined by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. got inaugurated yesterday. The inauguration ceremony of the Science & Technology Co-operative Society was organised on December 27th, 2022 at a grand level at the posh Taj Mahal Hotel situated in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. The inauguration ceremony of STCS, which is the first-of-its-kind Co-operative Society to be incepted in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities. Hon’ble Minister of Co-operation (Independent Incharge) (Govt. of UP) Shri JPS Rathore who was invited to the ceremony as the Chief Guest, graced the occasion with his august presence.

Additionally, other prominent personalities who were present at the grand inauguration ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. included names like Achche Lal Yadav (Special Secretary, Co-operation) and B. Chandrakala (Additional Commissioner & Additional Registrar, Banking). Also present were a few of the Managing Directors (MDs) of some of the apex Co-operative Organisations such as UPCB, UPRNSS, UPSS and etc.

The Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. is incepted by few young professionals who are mostly from NIITs, IITs, IISs, Imperial College (London) and other premier National and International Institutes. The members have worked extensively in the realm of Cloud Computing, Data Mining, E-commerce, Cyber Security and Logistics. The primary vision of STCS is to provide top-notch and innovative-driven services related to Software Development, Solutions, Marketing, Training, Public Relations, IT Consulting, Web Development, etc.

Representing STCS, Sankalp Singh (Chairman) and Suneet Verdhan Gupta (CEO) along with the entire Board Members were present at the mega inauguration ceremony. Sankalp Singh presented a Presentation and highlighted the Mission and Vision of STCS. Pratyush Pandey, the Head of Business Relations at Savin Communication, a Delhi-NCR based PR-tech Company, addressed the gathering and highlighted the role of Digitisation in the field of Public Relations. Savin Communication is also a member of STCS and will be providing much needed Public Relations support to the body. Referred to as India’s first PR-tech Company, Savin Communication is also credited to have transformed Public Relations by incorporating the aspects of Digitization. With an association with over 250+ Publications at Pan-India level, Savin Communication is one of the Best PR companies in India. Be it publishing your article in renowned publications or be it providing you top-notch Content Solutions, be it promoting your products/services via Influencer Marketing or be it Event Management, they do it all with ease.

Assuring to provide all the support and giving his blessings to the entire team of STCS, Shri JPS Rathore, Hon’ble Minister of Co-operation (Independent Incharge) (Govt. of UP) stated, “I feel humbled to have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. and I am truly delighted to see the youth of country coming up with this kind of idea. I truly believe that India has a lot of potential in the field of Science and Technology and this kind of initiative is truly a way into the right direction. I wish and convey my best regards to the young minds of STCS who envision providing best customised services in the sphere of Science and Technology.”

The inauguration ceremony of the Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Suneet Verdhan Gupta, the CEO of the newly-inaugurated Co-operative Society. This was followed by a Lunch and a Networking Session.

About Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. (STCS)

The Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. UP, has been registered under UP Co-operative Society Act 1965 and under rules 1968, with registration number UPCR0000247 dated 07-Dec-2022. The aim of the society is to create a smart, modern professional co-operative society, converging with the government policy and the program.

The Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. is incepted by few young professionals who are mostly from NIITs, IITs, IISs, Imperial College (London) and other premier National and International Institutes. Additionally, the vision of STCS is also to take the cooperative movement to the rural, urban and downtrodden people and bring in technical stability and be a part of the development vision of India. The objective of STCS is to provide consulting services related to the field of Science & Technology, to procure, design and develop IoT and to set up technical institutions and related facilities.

To know more about them, visit their Website:- https://upstcs.in

Disclaimer: This is a featured content