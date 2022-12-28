Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore

    The inauguration ceremony of STCS, which is the first-of-its-kind Co-operative Society to be incepted in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities

    Inauguration Ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. witness the presence of JPS Rathore-vpn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 3:06 PM IST

    (Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, December 28th, 2022):- Taking forward the slogan ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi,’ coined by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. got inaugurated yesterday. The inauguration ceremony of the Science & Technology Co-operative Society was organised on December 27th, 2022 at a grand level at the posh Taj Mahal Hotel situated in the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow. The inauguration ceremony of STCS, which is the first-of-its-kind Co-operative Society to be incepted in Uttar Pradesh, witnessed the presence of numerous eminent personalities. Hon’ble Minister of Co-operation (Independent Incharge) (Govt. of UP) Shri JPS Rathore who was invited to the ceremony as the Chief Guest, graced the occasion with his august presence.

    Additionally, other prominent personalities who were present at the grand inauguration ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. included names like Achche Lal Yadav (Special Secretary, Co-operation) and B. Chandrakala (Additional Commissioner & Additional Registrar, Banking). Also present were a few of the Managing Directors (MDs) of some of the apex Co-operative Organisations such as UPCB, UPRNSS, UPSS and etc.

    The Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. is incepted by few young professionals who are mostly from NIITs, IITs, IISs, Imperial College (London) and other premier National and International Institutes. The members have worked extensively in the realm of Cloud Computing, Data Mining, E-commerce, Cyber Security and Logistics.  The primary vision of STCS is to provide top-notch and innovative-driven services related to Software Development, Solutions, Marketing, Training, Public Relations, IT Consulting, Web Development, etc.

    Representing STCS, Sankalp Singh (Chairman) and Suneet Verdhan Gupta (CEO) along with the entire Board Members were present at the mega inauguration ceremony. Sankalp Singh presented a Presentation and highlighted the Mission and Vision of STCS. Pratyush Pandey, the Head of Business Relations at Savin Communication, a Delhi-NCR based PR-tech Company, addressed the gathering and highlighted the role of Digitisation in the field of Public Relations. Savin Communication is also a member of STCS and will be providing much needed Public Relations support to the body. Referred to as India’s first PR-tech Company, Savin Communication is also credited to have transformed Public Relations by incorporating the aspects of Digitization. With an association with over 250+ Publications at Pan-India level, Savin Communication is one of the Best PR companies in India. Be it publishing your article in renowned publications or be it providing you top-notch Content Solutions, be it promoting your products/services via Influencer Marketing  or be it Event Management, they do it all with ease. 

    Assuring to provide all the support and giving his blessings to the entire team of STCS, Shri JPS Rathore, Hon’ble Minister of Co-operation (Independent Incharge) (Govt. of UP) stated, “I feel humbled to have been invited to attend the inauguration ceremony of Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. and I am truly delighted to see the youth of country coming up with this kind of idea. I truly believe that India has a lot of potential in the field of Science and Technology and this kind of initiative is truly a way into the right direction. I wish and convey my best regards to the young minds of STCS who envision providing best customised services in the sphere of Science and Technology.”

    The inauguration ceremony of the Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. concluded with a Vote of Thanks by Suneet Verdhan Gupta, the CEO of the newly-inaugurated Co-operative Society. This was followed by a Lunch and a Networking Session.

    About Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. (STCS)

    The Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. UP, has been registered under UP Co-operative Society Act 1965 and under rules 1968, with registration number UPCR0000247 dated 07-Dec-2022. The aim of the society is to create a smart, modern professional co-operative society, converging with the government policy and the program. 

    The Science & Technology Co-operative Society Ltd. is incepted by few young professionals who are mostly from NIITs, IITs, IISs, Imperial College (London) and other premier National and International Institutes. Additionally, the vision of STCS is also to take the cooperative movement to the rural, urban and downtrodden people and bring in technical stability and be a part of the development vision of India. The objective of STCS is to provide consulting services related to the field of Science & Technology, to procure, design and develop IoT and to set up technical institutions and related facilities. 

    To know more about them, visit their Website:- https://upstcs.in

    Disclaimer: This is a featured content

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 3:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1 gcw

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather, fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details AJR

    PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben admitted to hospital in Ahmedabad; check details

    Ensure Rahul Gandhi's safety Congress writes to Centre despite Z+ security cover AJR

    'Ensure Rahul Gandhi's safety': Congress writes to Centre despite Z+ security cover

    Viral Video: UP Police sub-inspector does not know how to load a gun; inserts bullet from the muzzle

    Viral Video: UP Police sub-inspector does not know how to load a gun; inserts bullet from the muzzle

    Recent Stories

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big for India in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics-ayh

    Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin gain big in ICC Test Rankings post Bangladesh heroics

    SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit vma

    SEXY bikini photos of 2022: Surbhi Chandna to Hina Khan, a glance at three hottest TV actresses in swimsuit

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1 gcw

    North India may get brief relief from extreme weather, fresh cold wave likely from Jan 1

    Did Urfi Javed face casting couch? Actress was once forced into doing sexual favours, know what happened NEXT RBA

    Did Urfi Javed face casting couch? Actress was once forced into doing sexual favours, know what happened NEXT

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know - adt

    Maharashtra Assembly passes Lokayukta Bill 2022; here's everything you need to know

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon