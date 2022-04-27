In spirit of cooperative federalism: PM Modi urges States to slash taxes on fuel

Flagging the issue of high prices of petrol and diesel, PM Modi said the Centre had reduced excise duty to reduce the burden of prices of petrol and diesel on the people last November. He said the Centre had urged states to reduce taxes and transfer the benefit to the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the Chief Ministers of states to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel “in the spirit of cooperative federalism”. Last year in November, the Centre had cut the tax on fuel prices but some state governments did not follow through.

“It is injustice to people and other states,” PM Modi said while holding a review meeting of Chief Ministers in the wake of rising Covid cases in the country.

PM Modi said he wanted to flag a separate issue of the challenges being faced by the people due to the global situation and came down hard on Opposition-ruled states as he noted that some states did not cut taxes on petrol and diesel after the Centre cut excise duties last November.

“Let me give you a small example. The Centre reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel last November to reduce the burden on the citizens. We also requested the states to reduce their taxes and transfer the benefit to the people. Some states reduced taxes but some states did not give any benefit from this to the people. Due to this, the prices of petrol and diesel in these states continue to remain high. In a way, this is not only an injustice to the people of these states but it also has an impact on neighbouring states,” PM Modi said.

“I am not criticising anyone, just discussing,” the PM said while listing out the states that did not reduce VAT on fuel during the steep hikes. “For some reason, states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand did not agree to slash VAT on fuel. The burden of high prices continued to stay on the citizens,” he said.

“The situation of war which has arisen, has affected the supply chain, and in such an environment, the challenges are increasing day by day,” PM Modi said in an apparent reference to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“This global crisis is bringing many challenges. In such a situation, it has become imperative to further enhance the spirit of cooperative federalism and coordination between the Centre and states,” he said.