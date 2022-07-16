Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    In Patiala jail, Sidhu complains of knee pain; doctor advises him to reduce weight

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, is learnt to have complained of knee pain.

    In Patiala jail navjot singh Sidhu complains of knee pain; doctor advises him to reduce weight snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Patiala, First Published Jul 16, 2022, 5:15 PM IST

    Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, is learnt to have complained of knee pain on Saturday. An orthopaedic surgeon reportedly examined the cricketer-turned-politician inside the jail and advised him to reduce weight.

    Quoting sources, PTI reported that Sidhu, who sleeps on the floor in his barrack, finds it difficult to get up. Sources added that the former cricketer has also been advised to sleep on the bed, not on the floor. The jail administration has reportedly provided a hard board bed to Sidhu, following the doctor's advice. 

    Also read: Do you know Daler Mehndi, Navjot Sindh Sidhu are sharing the same barrack in Patiala Central Jail?

    The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment at a Delhi hospital. 

    Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared Sidhu's barrack number 10 at the prison. Mehndi was sent to jail after a Patiala court on Thursday upheld the two-year sentence of the Punjabi pop-singer in a 2003 human trafficking case. 

    The court had dismissed Mehndi's appeal against the 2018 order of the trial court in the 2003 human trafficking case. Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the Patiala central jail in a drugs case.

    Also Read | Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi sentenced to 2-year jail term in human trafficking case, arrested

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Jul 16, 2022, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral video Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara tshirt gcw

    Viral video: Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt

    Do you know Daler Mehndi Navjot Sindh Sidhu are sharing the same barrack in Patiala Central Jail gcw

    Do you know Daler Mehndi, Navjot Sindh Sidhu are sharing the same barrack in Patiala Central Jail?

    We respect Droupadi Murmu but will vote for Yashwant Sinha announces AAP gcw

    'We respect Droupadi Murmu but will vote for Yashwant Sinha,' announces AAP

    Namaz row in Lucknow heats up LuLu Mall puts up new notice Section 144 imposed gcw

    Namaz row in Lucknow heats up, LuLu Mall puts up new notice, Section 144 imposed

    PM Modi inaugurates 296 kilometre, four lane state of the art Bundelkhand Expressway gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates 296-kilometre, four-lane Bundelkhand Expressway

    Recent Stories

    Agnipath scheme Indian Navy invites application for 2800 posts know eligibility criteria salary and more gcw

    Agnipath scheme: Indian Navy invites application for 2,800 posts; know eligibility criteria, salary and more

    IPL window to be extended to two and a half months from next ICC FTP: Report snt

    Two-and-a-half-month window reserved for IPL from next ICC FTP: Report

    Viral video Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara tshirt gcw

    Viral video: Delhi woman repeatedly slaps man in metro after scuffle over Zara t-shirt

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon snt

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon

    From curd rice to hotel booking know what will get costlier from July 18 gcw

    From curd, rice to hotel booking; know what will get costlier from July 18

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field snt

    India@75: Story of General Mohan Singh, who led INA on the war field

    Video Icon
    Sri Lanka crisis vehicle owners awaiting fuel seek India's help

    'Politicians only want power... Big Brother India must help'

    Video Icon