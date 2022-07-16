In Patiala jail, Sidhu complains of knee pain; doctor advises him to reduce weight

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, is learnt to have complained of knee pain.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, serving a one-year term in Patiala central prison in a 1988 road rage death case, is learnt to have complained of knee pain on Saturday. An orthopaedic surgeon reportedly examined the cricketer-turned-politician inside the jail and advised him to reduce weight.

Quoting sources, PTI reported that Sidhu, who sleeps on the floor in his barrack, finds it difficult to get up. Sources added that the former cricketer has also been advised to sleep on the bed, not on the floor. The jail administration has reportedly provided a hard board bed to Sidhu, following the doctor's advice.

The 58-year-old Congress leader suffers from medical conditions like embolism and a liver ailment. In 2015, Sidhu also underwent acute deep vein thrombosis (DVT) treatment at a Delhi hospital.

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi shared Sidhu's barrack number 10 at the prison. Mehndi was sent to jail after a Patiala court on Thursday upheld the two-year sentence of the Punjabi pop-singer in a 2003 human trafficking case.

The court had dismissed Mehndi's appeal against the 2018 order of the trial court in the 2003 human trafficking case. Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia is also lodged in the Patiala central jail in a drugs case.

