Congress leader Udit Raj strokes huge controversy, accuses President Murmu indulging in 'chamchagiri'

On October 3, President Murmu said, "India is ranked first in terms of milk production and consumption. White revolution launched by milk cooperatives in Gujarat plays an important role in this. Gujarat manufactures 76 per cent of the country's salt. It can be said the salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians (yah kaha jaa sakta hai ki sabhi deshwasi Gujarat kaa namak khate hain)."

Congress leader Udit Raj has stoked a huge controversy with his disparaging comments against President Droupadi Murmu. The Congress leader, in a post, accused her of indulging in 'chamchagiri'.

In a tweet, Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji. Chamchagiri also has its limits. It is said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

The Congress leader's statement comes after President Murmu said that Gujarat produces 76 per cent of the country's salt and it can be said "the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians".

Meanwhile, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla slammed the grand old party saying that the Congress leaders have a history of insulting people occupying constitutional posts.

He accused Udit Raj of crossing all limits by using such a language against the President of India.

Tom Vadakkan, another BJP leader, condemned Udit Raj's comments and demanded strict action against him. Vadakkan opined that the post of president should always be respected and such comments against the person holding the highest post in the country are not acceptable.

Similarly, in July 2022, Congress Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had received severe criticism after he referred to President Murmu as "Rashtrapatni".

To this, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had strongly protested against the senior Congress leader and had demanded an apology from the Congress.

After facing huge flak, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury apologised to President Droupadi Murmu and stated that he had "mistakenly" used an "incorrect" word to describe the post she held.

Speaking to reporters, Chowdhury said, "I inadvertently used the word 'rashtrapatni' just once and it was a slip of the tongue. I never meant any disrespect to the President. I am a Bengali and not used to Hindi. I made a mistake, I agree."