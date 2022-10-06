Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi joins Rahul in Karnataka's Mandya as march resumes after 2-day break

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is expected to join the foot march on October 7. Rahul Gandhi, who launched the Yatra from Kanyakumari last month, has been walking continuously in the march and reached Karnataka on September 30.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined her son Rahul Gandhi for the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently in Karnataka. Sonia Gandhi arrived in the historic town of Mysore on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing yatra in Karnataka. She joined the yatra this morning when it resumes after a two-day break for Dussehra in Mandya.

According to reports, the Yatra will pass through Karnataka for 21 days covering 511 km in the state. It began on September 7 from Kanyakumari and entered Karnataka on Friday after passing through Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five-month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

Also read: Over 10 dead, several missing during Durga idols immersion in 3 separate incidents: Check details

The Karnataka leg of the foot march began on September 30 when the party's national leader Rahul Gandhi entered the state via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district bordering Kerala.

This will be the first time all three Gandhis will be at Bharat Jodo Yatra. In Karnataka, the march will cover Chamarajanagar, Mysuru, Mandya, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, Ballari and Raichur districts.

From Raichur the march will enter Telangana. Before exiting the state via Raichur, a massive public rally has been planned in Ballari on October 19.

Also read: Uttarkashi avalanche tragedy: 27 mountaineers still missing, said to be stuck in Dokriani Bamak glacier

Besides Gandhi, senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who is one of the top contenders for the Congress chief post, will also join the march on Thursday.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi is expected to join the foot march on October 7. Rahul Gandhi, who launched the Yatra from Kanyakumari last month, has been walking continuously in the march and reached Karnataka on September 30.

The yatra will conclude in Kashmir early next year. A total distance of 3570 kms will be covered in this journey.