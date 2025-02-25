IMD issues yellow warning for heatwave in Mumbai, temperatures to hit 38 degrees Celsius

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for a heatwave in Mumbai and nearby areas on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures are expected to soar up to 37-38°C, nearly 5°C above normal for February.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
Published: Feb 25, 2025, 10:14 AM IST

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for a heatwave in Mumbai and nearby areas for Tuesday and Wednesday.
According to IMD Mumbai, "A yellow warning has been issued for heat wave in Mumbai and nearby areas for today and tomorrow as the highest temperatures are expected to reach up to 37-38 degrees Celsius, which is nearly 5 degrees Celsius above normal temperature for the month of February."

The IMD has also forecast a gradual rise in the minimum temperatures across Northwest India. According to predictions, the minimum temperature is expected to increase by three to five degrees Celsius over the next four days, followed by a drop of two to three degrees Celsius.

Prayagraj Mahakumbh sees record air quality, remains in green zone for 42 days

A gradual rise in the maximum temperature of the plains in Northwest India is also expected in the next 24 hours. Temperatures are likely to increase by two degrees Celsius before falling by three to five degrees Celsius.

No significant changes are expected in the maximum temperatures over Central India and Gujarat today. However, a gradual rise of two to three degrees Celsius is anticipated thereafter.

Hot and humid conditions may develop in isolated pockets of Konkan, Goa, and coastal Karnataka until February 28.

Meanwhile, on February 20, Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir received a fresh spell of snowfall.

The Meteorological Centre in Srinagar, in a post on social media, predicted rain or snow at many places between February 26 and 28.

According to the weather department, temperatures across Srinagar city were recorded at 4.8 degrees Celsius, while Gulmarg registered a low of minus 1 degree Celsius.

Additionally, the upper regions of Himachal Pradesh have been experiencing continuous snowfall over the past 24 hours, with the popular hill resort of Kufri witnessing light snowfall.

This fresh snowfall has delighted tourists visiting the region, as well as local tourism operators and orchardists. While tourists are excited about the snowfall, those in the tourism and horticulture industries are hoping for more snow to boost business and agricultural conditions further.

