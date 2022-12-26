PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details

In order to inform and educate the populace, particularly young children, about the tale of the heroic bravery of the Sahibzades, the government is putting together interactive and participatory programs all across the nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (December 26) participate in a programme marking "Veer Bal Diwas" at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. PM Modi will also attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' which will be performed by around 300 baal kirtanis.

It is reportedly said that the Prime Minister will flag a march-past by 3000 children in the national capital.

The Centre is also organising programmes across the country to inform and educate citizens about the bravery of Sahibzades. Programmes including essay writing and quiz competitions will be conducted amid other activities such as digital exhibitions.

In a bid to pay respect to the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the Indian government has decided to observe December 26 as "Veer Baal Diwas."

Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Shahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh are the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh guru. Anandpur Sahib Fort was the starting point of the conflict. Guruji and his army were reportedly attacked by the Mughal Army. The family was split up after a protracted battle on the Sarsa River's bank.

As part of this project, essay writing, quiz contests, and other events will be planned in schools and colleges all across the nation. Public locations such as airports, gas stations, and train stations will host digital exhibitions.