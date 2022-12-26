Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details

    In order to inform and educate the populace, particularly young children, about the tale of the heroic bravery of the Sahibzades, the government is putting together interactive and participatory programs all across the nation.

    PM Modi to celebrate 'Veer Bal Diwas' in Delhi; check details AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 26, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday (December 26) participate in a programme marking "Veer Bal Diwas" at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium. PM Modi will also attend a 'Shabad Kirtan' which will be performed by around 300 baal kirtanis. 

    It is reportedly said that the Prime Minister will flag a march-past by 3000 children in the national capital. 

    Also read: National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    The Centre is also organising programmes across the country to inform and educate citizens about the bravery of Sahibzades. Programmes including essay writing and quiz competitions will be conducted amid other activities such as digital exhibitions. 

    In a bid to pay respect to the supreme sacrifice made by Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the Indian government has decided to observe December 26 as "Veer Baal Diwas." 

    Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Shahibjada Jujhar Singh, Sahibjada Zorawar Singh, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh are the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh guru. Anandpur Sahib Fort was the starting point of the conflict. Guruji and his army were reportedly attacked by the Mughal Army. The family was split up after a protracted battle on the Sarsa River's bank.

    Also read: This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

    In order to inform and educate the populace, particularly young children, about the tale of the heroic bravery of the Sahibzades, the government is putting together interactive and participatory programs all across the nation.

    As part of this project, essay writing, quiz contests, and other events will be planned in schools and colleges all across the nation. Public locations such as airports, gas stations, and train stations will host digital exhibitions.

    Last Updated Dec 26, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    CAG exposes BIG flaws in Assam NRC updation process; vulnerable to data tampering

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    National Archives has NO records of 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars

    This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

    This is how Delhi Police rewards its heroes in uniform

    Probe why such letter was issued take corrective measures Assam CM to DGP over Church survey

    Probe why such letter was issued, take corrective measures: Assam CM to DGP over Church survey

    COVID scare in India China returnee tests positive in Agra sample sent for genome sequencing gcw

    40-year-old China-returnee tests positive for COVID in Agra, sample sent for genome sequencing

    Recent Stories

    Tunisha Sharma Post-Mortem Report: Death was by suffocation after hanging, nixes pregnancy rumour RBA

    Tunisha Sharma Post-Mortem Report: Death was by suffocation after hanging, nixes pregnancy rumour-Report

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrates white Christmas with family in Switzerland RBA

    Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad celebrates white Christmas with family in Switzerland

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details AJR

    Savage US blizzard leaves over 30 dead, many suffer power outages, travel snarls; check details

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture goes viral: Couple celebrate Christmas with close family RBA

    Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's romantic picture goes viral: Couple celebrate Christmas with close family

    Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Christmas party pictures Neha Dhupia Mini Mathur and more spotted in pajamas RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal’s Christmas party pictures: Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur and more spotted in pajamas

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon