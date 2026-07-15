The IMD has issued a high alert for 'extremely heavy rainfall' in Odisha and enhanced monsoon activity across 22 states due to a low-pressure system. Warnings for flooding are in place for several states, while South India faces a contrasting heatwave.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a high alert for several parts of the country, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall" over Odisha and enhanced monsoon activity across 22 states over the next 60 hours, triggered by the likely formation of a low-pressure area over the North Bay of Bengal.

According to the weather office, the system is expected to intensify rainfall and convective activity over East and Northeast India, East Uttar Pradesh, and the Western Himalayan region during the next seven days. "Under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Bangladesh, a low-pressure area is likely to form during the next 24 hours. This will lead to isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 14 and 15," the IMD stated in its latest bulletin.

Alerts and Warnings for Odisha

In Odisha, parts of Puri have already started witnessing heavy downpours. The IMD has warned of localised flooding, waterlogging in low-lying areas, and disruption of traffic in major cities.

Rainfall Forecast for East and Northeast India

Similar conditions are expected in Bihar, which recorded very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) in the last 24 hours. For Northeast India, the weather department has issued heavy rainfall warnings for Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh for the upcoming week. An "extremely heavy" warning is specifically in place for Meghalaya and parts of West Bengal for today.

Increased Rainfall in Himalayan Region

In the Western Himalayan region, Uttarakhand is expected to see a significant increase in rainfall starting July 15, while Jammu-Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh are likely to experience heavy spells toward the end of the week.

Visuals from Mumbai's Marine Drive showed the city transitioning through the monsoon phase, though the IMD noted that rainfall activity over the plains of Northwest India and South Peninsular India remains subdued for the time being.

Contrasting Weather: Heatwave in South

Despite the rain in the North and East, the IMD has warned of contrasting weather in the South and East Coast. "Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during July 14-15. Hot and humid weather will prevail over Delhi, Punjab, and Haryana for the next 48 hours," the bulletin added.

Advisory for Fishermen

The authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal off the coasts of Gujarat, Odisha, and West Bengal due to squally weather and high wind speeds reaching up to 60-80 kmph. (ANI)