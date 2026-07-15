Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lauded Bharat Tex 2026's potential for the state's textile industry. He also criticized the E20 fuel rollout, citing vehicle issues, and urged the Centre to cut petrol prices amid falling crude oil costs.

Bharat Tex 2026 to Boost Punjab's Textile Sector

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Bharat Tex 2026 offers immense opportunities for Punjab's textile industry, expressing hope that the international event will further strengthen the sector in the state.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Mann said Punjab is playing a significant role at Bharat Tex 2026, with 97 companies from the state participating in the exhibition. "There is immense scope for the textile industry in Punjab. Historically, Punjab has been among the top states in this sector, and it is playing a major role, contributing the most at the 'Bharat Tex' festival currently being held at Bharat Mandapam. With 97 companies from the state participating in the exhibition, the potential is huge, and we hope such international festivals will provide a further boost to Punjab," he said.

Bharat Tex 2026 has emerged as a premier global platform for business, investment, innovation, policy dialogue and strategic partnerships across the textile and apparel value chain. The event showcases India's growing strengths in textiles, fashion, sustainability, technological innovation, investment and international trade.

Mann Raises Concerns Over E20 Fuel, Petrol Prices

Referring to Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the E20 fuel issue, Mann alleged that the rollout of E20 fuel had caused losses to vehicle owners, claiming that vehicles were breaking down and fuel efficiency had declined. "The rollout of E20 fuel in the country is causing losses for many people; vehicles are breaking down, and mileage is dropping. The government shouldn't just resort to rhetoric, criticism, or denials; it needs to provide a clear explanation regarding whose fault this is, how it happened, and how compensation will be provided," Mann said.

He also urged the Centre to reduce petrol prices, saying crude oil prices had declined while domestic fuel prices remained unchanged. "Meanwhile, petrol prices remain stagnant even though crude oil prices have dropped significantly. Therefore, fuel prices in the country ought to be reduced," he added.

PM Modi's Punjab Visit

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled upcoming visit to Punjab, Mann said the state government would welcome the Prime Minister. "We will certainly welcome him. There is a railway station inauguration; we will welcome him," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate four railway stations redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme during his visit to Punjab on July 17. (ANI)