Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is set to contest the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He will chair a key party meeting in Lucknow to discuss strategy, alliances, and expansion plans in the state.

Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) Sets Sights on Uttar Pradesh

After Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has now set his sights on Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan is scheduled to preside over the party's 'State Executive Committee Meeting' in Lucknow today at 10:30 am.

This meeting will feature detailed discussions on the strategy for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, the expansion and strengthening of the organisation, and the party's forthcoming programs.

Strategy for Expansion and Alliances

Earlier, on July 5, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that his party, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), intends to contest the forthcoming assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the party's state unit will take a decision on forming alliances and seat-sharing.

"Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) intends to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. The nature of the alliance, its form, and the number of seats on which we will contest will be decided by the state unit. The final approval will be given by the central parliamentary board," Paswan told reporters.

"In the coming days, the party is moving forward with the vision of expansion. We are working to strengthen the organisation across the country. With the same vision, the party aims to strengthen its organisation in Uttar Pradesh as well," he added.

Moreover, Paswan informed that his party has decided to observe the birth anniversary celebration of the party's founder and his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, this year in Lucknow. Speaking to reporters here, he said, "Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has taken this decision that the birth anniversary celebration of our party's founder, my father Ram Vilas Paswan, will be observed this year in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh."

Uttar Pradesh Election Background

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election is scheduled for next year. In 2022, the BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. However, the party had previously secured a landslide victory with 312 seats in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the Congress and SP had previously contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections together. Although the alliance did not prevent the BJP's victory in the 2017 Assembly polls, it performed well in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, with the SP securing 37 seats and the Congress six. (ANI)