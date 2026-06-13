President Droupadi Murmu called the graduation of nine women cadets from the Indian Military Academy a 'watershed moment' during the Passing Out Parade in Dehradun, highlighting it as an inspiring example of women-led development.

Highlighting a historic milestone, President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that the inclusion of nine women cadets at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) marks a "watershed moment" in its history and reflects an inspiring example of women-led development, during the Passing Out Parade of the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduate Course in Dehradun.

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Addressing the cadets, she said, "I am especially delighted to see nine women cadets. This is a watershed moment in the history of the IMA. It is not only a milestone in the history of India's defence forces but also an inspiring example of women-led development. I am sure that many more women cadets will join the academy."

Praising the institution, she added, "This academy stands as a shining symbol of honour, courage, and selfless service to the nation. Many extraordinary military leaders who have defended our frontiers have passed out from this academy. I take this opportunity to appreciate everyone associated with this prestigious institution."

The President further said, "It gives me pleasure to see before me the officer cadets who will shortly embark on their journey. Their courage and wisdom will be their strength."

Details of the Passing Out Parade

The parade is being held at the historic Chetwode Building Drill Square, with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also present on the occasion. A total of 515 Gentleman and Lady Cadets, including nine women cadets, will be commissioned into the Indian Army upon completion of the parade. The graduating contingent also includes 34 officer cadets from 16 friendly foreign nations, who will join the armed forces of their respective countries.

A Historic Milestone for Women in the Army

This year's parade holds special significance and marks a historic milestone in the 94-year history of the Indian Military Academy. For the first time, a batch of women officer cadets is graduating from IMA and will be commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

It is worth noting that for every officer cadet, the Passing Out Parade is far more than a ceremonial event. It represents the culmination of months and years of rigorous military training, culminating in the proud moment when they are commissioned as officers in the Indian Army.

The Spring Term 2026 Passing Out Parade being held today is a landmark occasion, as it marks the commissioning of the first batch of women officer cadets trained at the IMA. The nine women officer cadets, who joined the Academy in July 2025, have completed their training and are marching alongside their male counterparts during this prestigious ceremony. Their commissioning reflects the expanding role of women in the armed forces and represents another significant step towards greater inclusivity in military leadership.

About the Indian Military Academy

For the Indian Military Academy, which has been shaping military leaders since 1932, this is truly a historic milestone. The Indian Military Academy was established on 1 October 1932. Since its inception, more than 65,000 cadets have passed out from the prestigious institution, including cadets from 34 friendly countries. (ANI)