A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Coimbatore died by suicide, reportedly due to stress over a mandatory re-examination. The original test was cancelled following an alleged paper leak, causing her significant anxiety and uncertainty. The incident sparked protests demanding accountability and reforms to the NEET system.

A tragic incident in Tamil Nadu has reignited concerns over the pressure associated with competitive examinations. S. Anu Keerthana, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant from Coimbatore, allegedly died by suicide after reportedly struggling with stress linked to the upcoming NEET re-examination.

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Keerthana, a resident of Kovaippudur and the elder daughter of CITU trade union leader Senthil Prabhu, had aspired to pursue an MBBS degree. Although she had secured admission to a BDS course in 2025, she chose to forgo the seat and dedicate an additional year to preparing for NEET in hopes of securing a medical seat.

According to reports, she appeared for the NEET examination on May 3 and was confident about her performance. However, following allegations of a paper leak, authorities cancelled the examination and announced a re-test scheduled for June 21.

Family members and acquaintances said the prospect of retaking the examination caused her significant emotional distress. The sudden cancellation of the exam after months of preparation reportedly left her anxious and uncertain about her future.

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Before the incident, Keerthana allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to her uncle expressing her concerns about the re-examination and the financial burden on her family. In the message, she reportedly wrote: "I took the NEET exam and was waiting for admission to a medical college, but the exam was cancelled. I'm very scared to take the re-exam... I don't know how I'll ever be able to face them (my parents)."

After receiving the message, relatives rushed to her residence and found her unconscious. She was immediately taken to a private hospital, where doctors declared her dead despite efforts to save her.

The incident sparked protests in Coimbatore, with family members, student groups and political organisations demanding accountability over the examination process. Demonstrators also renewed calls for reforms to the NEET system.

Initially, the family refused to accept the body, alleging that flaws in the examination system contributed to the tragedy. Following discussions with district officials, they later agreed to proceed with the final rites.

Meanwhile, Kuniamuthur police have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation. Authorities have seized Keerthana's mobile phone as part of the probe and are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The tragedy has once again intensified debate in Tamil Nadu over examination-related stress, student mental health and the impact of high-stakes entrance tests on young aspirants.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the ‘DISHA’ helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)

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