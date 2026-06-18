Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level meeting to review preparedness for the NEET UG re-exam on June 21. He directed officials to ensure a fair, transparent, and efficient process with robust coordination and facilities for students.

Minister Stresses Integrity and Coordination

Union Minister of Education, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Thursday, chaired a high-level Review meeting of senior officials and functionaries of the Ministry of Education, State Governments, National Testing Agency (NTA) and Higher Education Institutions to assess the preparedness of the NEET UG re-examination scheduled to be conducted on June 21.

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Addressing the meeting, the Union Minister Pradhan emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest standards of integrity, transparency and efficiency in the examination process and directed all concerned authorities to remain vigilant and fully prepared. He urged the officials to ensure that necessary measures were in place for the free and fair conduct of the re-examination. Emphasising the importance of coordination at all levels, the Minister informed that officers designated by the Ministry will reach all the states to coordinate the activities pertaining to the re-examination process and will report to the Command Centre headed by the DG, NTA.

Ensuring a Stress-Free Environment for Students

The Minister asked the designated nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that students were provided all necessary facilities to enable them to appear for the re-examination in a stress-free environment. According to the Ministry of Education, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Sanjay Kumar; Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Vineet Joshi, and Director General, NTA, Abhishek Singh, also attended the meeting. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, said that the students must be put at absolute ease to appear for the examination, by giving them all necessary facilities, including provision of seating arrangements before the exam and drinking water. He requested the nodal officers of the state governments to ensure that adequate steps were taken in this regard.

Proactive Coordination and Security Measures

Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, remarked that the time between now and the date of the re-examination was crucial and stressed the need for proactive coordination, timely dissemination of instructions and strict compliance with all prescribed protocols. Abhishek Singh, Director General, NTA, said that NTA was working with all concerned stakeholders, including the district-level coordination committees headed by the DMs, state police departments and intelligence agencies, to ensure that the re-examination was conducted smoothly.

Detailed deliberations were held on the examination preparedness, coordination mechanisms, security protocols, logistical arrangements, grievance redressal mechanisms and adherence to examination guidelines. States/UTs were advised to maintain close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure the smooth, transparent and seamless conduct of the re-examination.

Widespread Participation and Commitment

222 participants attended the meeting that was conducted in a hybrid mode. Senior officials from various states/Union Territories, nodal officers of centrally funded institutes, vice chancellors and directors of higher educational institutes across the country participated in the meeting. They assured full cooperation and said they were committed to taking all necessary measures for the smooth conduct of the examination and ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience for the candidates.

The NEET examination held last month was cancelled following allegations of question paper leakage, after which authorities announced that the re-examination would be conducted on June 21. (ANI)