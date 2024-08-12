Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Illegal arms factory busted in MP: How viral video of woman washing guns led to crackdown (WATCH)

    A viral video of a woman scrubbing multiple handguns led to a raid on an unlicensed pistol manufacturing facility in Ganeshpura village, Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The footage, showing the woman cleaning pistols with a brush, prompted authorities to investigate and take action against the illegal operation.
     

    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 3:48 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 3:48 PM IST

    A viral video featuring a woman scrubbing multiple handguns sparked a raid on an unlicensed pistol manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The operation took place in Ganeshpura village, within the jurisdiction of Mahua police station. The footage, which circulated widely on social media, depicted the woman meticulously cleaning several pistols with a brush, prompting authorities to launch an investigation and take action against the illicit factory.

    After confirming the video's authenticity and identifying the individuals involved, police launched a raid on the suspected illegal factory at 8 pm on Friday. During the operation, they apprehended two suspects, Shakti Kapoor Sakhwar, the husband of the woman in the video, and his father, Biharilal, as they tried to flee with a large quantity of weapons.

    The raid yielded a significant seizure of firearms, including semi-finished guns, 315-bore pistols, and 32-bore pistols, all found in the possession of Shakti Kapoor. A thorough search of the premises revealed a cache of materials and equipment used for illicit weapon manufacturing, leading to the arrest of both Shakti Kapoor and his father-in-law. A case was subsequently registered under the Arms Act around 1 am on Saturday.

    The two suspects were produced before the Ambah court, where Biharilal Sakhwar was ordered to be held in judicial custody, while Shakti Kapoor was granted a one-day police remand for further questioning. The police aimed to extract more information from Kapoor about the scope of the illicit arms trade and potential accomplices.
     

    Video Icon