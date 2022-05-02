IIT Mandi discovers drug molecule used to treat type 1, type 2 diabetes

Following the release, the brief of the research has been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers have identified a drug molecule that could potentially be used to treat diabetes.

In its press release on Monday, the IIT Mandi stated that the molecule named PK2 has the ability to trigger the release of insulin by the pancreas and could be utilised as an orally delivered diabetes treatment.

The associate professor of the school of basic sciences, IIT Mandi, Dr Prosenjit Mondal, authored the paper. Dr Prosenjit Mondal stated that the present drugs including exenatide and liraglutide, used for diabetes, are administered as injections, and they are expensive. Adding they are unstable, post-administration. He added that he aims to find easier drugs that are stable, cheap, and effective against both the diabetes type, type 1 and type 2.

It's known that diabetes is caused by the insufficient release of insulin by the pancreas.

Following Dr Prosenjit Mondal's pointers, another critical discovery in his work is beyond increasing insulin release, where PK2 was found to be helpful for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes because it was able to prevent and even reverse beta cell loss, which is required for insulin production.

Subrata Ghosh, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, with Dr Sunil Kumar, ICAR- IASRI, PUSA, New Delhi, Dr Budheswar Dehury, ICMR RMRC, Bhubaneswar, Dr Khyati Girdhar, Shilpa Thakur, Dr Abhinav Choubey, Dr Pankaj Gaur, Surbhi Dogra, Bidisha Biswas from IIT Mandi, and Dr Durgesh Kumar Dwivedi (Regional Ayurvedic Research Institute (RARI) Gwalior) have co-authored the paper.

