Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IIT Mandi discovers drug molecule used to treat type 1, type 2 diabetes

    Following the release, the brief of the research has been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry.
     

    IIT Mandi discovers drug molecule used to treat type 1, type 2 diabetes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mandi, First Published May 2, 2022, 5:04 PM IST

    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi researchers have identified a drug molecule that could potentially be used to treat diabetes.

    In its press release on Monday, the IIT Mandi stated that the molecule named PK2 has the ability to trigger the release of insulin by the pancreas and could be utilised as an orally delivered diabetes treatment.

    Following the release, the brief of the research has been published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry. The associate professor of the school of basic sciences, IIT Mandi, Dr Prosenjit Mondal, authored the paper. Dr Prosenjit Mondal stated that the present drugs including exenatide and liraglutide, used for diabetes, are administered as injections, and they are expensive. Adding they are unstable, post-administration. He added that he aims to find easier drugs that are stable, cheap, and effective against both the diabetes type, type 1 and type 2.

    It's known that diabetes is caused by the insufficient release of insulin by the pancreas.

    Following Dr Prosenjit Mondal's pointers, another critical discovery in his work is beyond increasing insulin release, where PK2 was found to be helpful for both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes because it was able to prevent and even reverse beta cell loss, which is required for insulin production.

    Subrata Ghosh, School of Basic Sciences, IIT Mandi, with Dr Sunil Kumar, ICAR- IASRI, PUSA, New Delhi, Dr Budheswar Dehury, ICMR RMRC, Bhubaneswar, Dr Khyati Girdhar, Shilpa Thakur, Dr Abhinav Choubey, Dr Pankaj Gaur, Surbhi Dogra, Bidisha Biswas from IIT Mandi, and Dr Durgesh Kumar Dwivedi (Regional Ayurvedic Research Institute (RARI) Gwalior) have co-authored the paper. 

    Also Read: What a happy heart? Have these 6Ss in control Sleep, Stress, Smoking, Spirit, Salt, and Sugar

    Also Read: 5 tips to keep your diabetes under control this summer
    Also Read: Include fibre-rich veggies and fruits to control your blood-sugar levels this summer
     

    Last Updated May 2, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why - adt

    Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why

    Yoga at 15000 feet in Snow-Capped Himalaya - gps

    Watch: Yoga at 15000 feet in Snow-Capped Himalayas

    It is a case study: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over soaring inflation and power crisis - adt

    'It is a case study': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over soaring inflation and power crisis

    Border row: Maharshtra DyCM Ajit Pawar faces flak from Karnataka

    Border row: Maharashtra DyCM Ajit Pawar faces flak from Karnataka

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID - adt

    Supreme Court: Can't force someone to get vaccinated against COVID

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why - adt

    Mumbai airport runways to remain close on May 10; here's why

    Delhivery to take LIC route for IPO and reduce issue size?

    Delhivery to take LIC route for IPO and reduce issue size?

    Want to buy Anushka Sharma birthday dress Get ready to spend nearly a lakh drb

    Want to buy Anushka Sharma’s birthday dress? Get ready to spend nearly a lakh!

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth RBA

    Is Mithun Chakraborty in hospital? Picture goes viral; son Mimoh reveals the truth

    From weight loss to glowing skin 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon gcw

    From weight loss to glowing skin: 5 amazing health benefits of watermelon

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon
    Video emerges of mid air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence watch gcw

    Video emerges of mid-air panic inside SpiceJet flight post turbulence | Watch

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir will be earthquake-proof. Here's how?

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs RCB, Gujarat Titans-Royal Challengers Bangalore: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: I might be the captain, but there is no hierarchy - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Exclusive Preview: Asianet News gets inside access to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    Video Icon