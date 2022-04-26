What a happy heart? Have these 6Ss in control Sleep, Stress, Smoking, Spirit, Salt, and Sugar

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    We spoke to Dr. Abhijit Bhograj, Consultant- Endocrinology, Manipal Hospital Hebbal, who gave us some simple tips on how one’s lifestyle specifically making changes to sleep, stress, smoking, spirit, salt and sugar the 6 Ss impact your heart health

    Bangalore, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Heart disease is one of the most frequent causes of death around the world. The road to heart disease is a path linked to your life choices or genetic factors — there are a lot of ways you can reduce your possibility of heart disease. Let’s look at simple ways on how one’s lifestyle specifically making changes to sleep, stress, smoking, spirit, salt and sugar the 6S’scan impact your heart health  

    Start with the following tips to improve your heart health:
    1. Aim for good quality sleep

    • People who sleep less have a higher risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and mood changes.
    • Everyone needs at least seven hours of sleep each night.
    • Having a good and healthy night routine which includes what time you eat and what time you go to bed, screen time or Tv or even bringing your work to your bedroom can all play a part in how your night sleep can be affected. Not-feeling fresh in the morning, day time drowsiness are important symptoms to look for that need to be evaluated 

    2. Manage stress better 
    The way we cope with stress can directly affect our health — such as overeating, drinking or smoking sleeping less. Finding alternative ways to manage stress or to deal with situations that help you to steer clear of such situations   — such as physical activity, relaxation exercises or meditation planning your day better — can help improve your heart health.

    3. Quit smoking or tobacco use
    Stop smoking today or using smokeless tobacco this is a proven benefit for saving your heart.  Stopping smoking in a year the risk of heart disease drops to about half that of a smoker. It doesn’t matter how long or how much you smoked, you'll start attaining rewards as soon as you quit. 

    Also Read: 5 tips to keep your diabetes under control this summer

    4. Get Active: Aim for at least 30 to 60 minutes of activity daily
    Regular exercise can reduce the risk of heart disease. Physical activity helps control your weight. helps manage high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes. 

    If you haven't been active for some time it is advisable to start slow and   work to set daily goals to aim for - 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic exercise, such as brisk walk, 75 minutes a week of aerobic activity, such as running and two or more strength training sessions a week

    Also Read: Mint (Pudina) helps to cut 'Belly Fat' and lose weight; how? Read this NOW

    When you work out regularly it increases the chance of losing weight. By reducing weight by 15-20% you stand a chance of going into diabetes and hypertension remission and you also can reduce the dosage and quantity of medication  

    5. Eat a heart-healthy diet avoid excess alcohol
    Having a healthy diet can protect the heart, ameliorate blood pressure and cholesterol, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes. 
    Eat more of:

    • Vegetables and fruits
    • Beans or other legumes
    • Lean meats and fish
    • Low-fat or fat-free dairy foods
    • Whole grains

    Limit the following:

    • Salt
    • Sugar
    • Processed carbohydrates
    • Alcohol
    • Saturated fat found in red meat and full-fat dairy products and trans fat fried fried fast food, baked goods and chips

    Also Read: Want to lose weight? Eat these 5 low-carb 'Keto' rotis and see the result

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
