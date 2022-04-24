5 tips to keep your diabetes under control this summer

It is critical to stay hydrated, especially if you have diabetes, when the temperature rises. This is due to the fact that they dehydrate more quickly than others. Their blood sugar levels may rise as a result of dehydration. In the summer, proper hydration can help keep blood glucose levels in line, in addition to observing eating patterns and choosing appropriate food choices.

Eat a lot of fruits

Fruits have several health advantages. It not only quenches your thirst and refreshes you in the summer, but it is also an excellent source of nourishment. Summer fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, celery, berries, and bell peppers, keep the body hydrated. Fruits are also high in fibre, vitamins C, K, A, and potassium, as well as calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants such as lycopene and anthocyanins.

Consume more fiber

Fiber increases the digestion time as well as the rate of sugar absorption in the blood, lowering blood sugar levels in individuals. Because of their high fibre content, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes should be included in the diet.