5 tips to keep your diabetes under control this summer
It is critical to stay hydrated, especially if you have diabetes, when the temperature rises. This is due to the fact that they dehydrate more quickly than others. Their blood sugar levels may rise as a result of dehydration. In the summer, proper hydration can help keep blood glucose levels in line, in addition to observing eating patterns and choosing appropriate food choices.
Eat a lot of fruits
Fruits have several health advantages. It not only quenches your thirst and refreshes you in the summer, but it is also an excellent source of nourishment. Summer fruits and vegetables, such as watermelon, tomatoes, spinach, cucumber, celery, berries, and bell peppers, keep the body hydrated. Fruits are also high in fibre, vitamins C, K, A, and potassium, as well as calcium, magnesium, and antioxidants such as lycopene and anthocyanins.
Consume more fiber
Fiber increases the digestion time as well as the rate of sugar absorption in the blood, lowering blood sugar levels in individuals. Because of their high fibre content, vegetables, fruits, whole grains, nuts, and legumes should be included in the diet.
Have balanced meal
In the proper proportions, a nutritious balanced thali comprises cereals, grains, dal, fish, eggs, vegetables, and curd.
Consume carbs slowly
While carbs are essential for the body's functioning, it is crucial to remember that they should not be consumed all at once. Carbohydrates cause a quicker release of sugar in the blood, which raises blood glucose levels.
Summer meal ideas
Summer meal ideas for diabetics include multigrain chapati wrap with chickpea and bell pepper filling, spinach-corn-hung curd grilled sandwich, and chana chat loaded with tomatoes and cucumber are also on the menu. Cucumber sticks with hummus are another option, as is a salad of watermelon, cucumber, paneer, lettuce, and olive oil.
