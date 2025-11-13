IIT Mandi held its 13th Convocation, graduating 604 students, with over 25% being female. The event highlighted the institute's focus on innovation, research, and entrepreneurship, with speakers urging graduates to contribute to national goals.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi held its 13th Convocation on Thursday at its North Campus in Kamand Valley. The ceremony marked another milestone in the institute's journey as a premier centre of technological innovation and interdisciplinary research in India's Western Himalayas, said the release.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Milestone for Academic Excellence

A total of 604 students were awarded degrees this year, including 71 PhD, 245 postgraduates, and 288 B.Tech graduates. Among these, over 25 percent of graduates are female.

This year's convocation showcased IIT Mandi's growing reputation for academic excellence, research impact, and innovation-driven learning, as well as the preparation of next-generation entrepreneurs.

Dignitaries Address Graduates

The grand event was graced by Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), as the Chief Guest, who delivered the Convocation Address. In his inspiring speech, he emphasised the importance of innovation for sustainable development and encouraged graduates to lead with empathy and integrity in addressing national goals and global challenges.

According to the release, Jagannath Nayak, Director of the Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, and Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, attended as Guests of Honour. The ceremony was chaired by Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, Director, IIT Mandi.

Director's Address on Innovation and Regional Development

In his address, Prof. Behera congratulated the graduating students and lauded their resilience, creativity, and commitment to excellence. He said, "IIT Mandi continues to nurture a vibrant ecosystem of learning and innovation in the Himalayas. Over the years, IIT Mandi has established itself as a hub of interdisciplinary research that bridges between technological advancements and human values. Our graduates are not only brilliant engineers and scientists but also attend to challenges of sustainability through technological innovations that resonate with our local and national priorities."

He remarked, "I congratulate 604 students graduating today, 26% of whom are female graduates. Notably, the President of India Gold Medalist today is also a female student. IIT Mandi, although a second-generation IIT, is renowned for its research and innovation. We are placing a special focus on reverse engineering for products that the world today depends on. Our achievements are now visible in the NIRF Rankings 2025, where we have made a significant leap in our overall ranking. We are committed to the development of the region and work closely on disaster management in the state."

Chief Guest on Science with Humanity

Prof. Shekhar C. Mande, Former Director General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said, "I congratulate IIT Mandi for creating such a beautiful campus and institution. Students must consider how they can contribute to the nation's success. Science and technology should benefit society and should not be used in events like the one that occurred in Delhi. Science without humanity isn't useful."

A Call to Become Job Creators

Prof. Budaraju Srinivasa Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad and Jagannath Nayak, Director, Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences (CHESS), DRDO, emphasised students towards contributing to the success of the nation. They asked students to focus on becoming job creators and not just job seekers.

(ANI)