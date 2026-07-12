A total of 2,265 students received degrees at IIT Guwahati's 28th Convocation. Saptarshi Mukherjee achieved the top score, winning the President of India Gold Medal. Chief Guest Shivkumar Kalyanaraman urged graduates to innovate for the nation.

A total of 2,265 students of the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati received their degrees in various disciplines today during the 28th Convocation Ceremony held on Sunday. The graduating students include 932 B.Tech. students, 50 B. Des. students, 556 M. Tech. students, 60 M. Des. students, 412 PhD & Dual (Masters + PhD) students, 170 M.Sc. students, 44 M.A. students, 14 MS (Research) students, 27 MBA students.

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Top Achievers Honoured

Saptarshi Mukherjee, B. Tech. in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, achieved the top score in the entire Undergraduate batch and was awarded the President of India Gold Medal. Atri Chattopadhyay, B. Tech. in Electronics and Electrical Engineering, received the Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal. Additionally, Praneel Bhattacharya, M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam PG Gold Medal, while Sarthak Kapoor, B. Tech. in Computer Science and Engineering, was awarded the Governor of Assam UG Gold Medal. The Institute also awarded 18 students with Institute Silver medals for their remarkable academic performance.

Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CEO, Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Prahlada Rama Rao, Acting Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, presided over the event, while Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, presented the Convocation report.

Director's Address on Institute's Vision

During his address, Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "As our graduating students embark on diverse career paths, whether in higher education, industry, entrepreneurship, administration, management, or academia, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to each one of them. I am confident that, with their knowledge, hard work, and dedication, they will excel in their chosen professions and make meaningful contributions to society and the nation."

He further said, "With 2,478 research papers published in the past year, IIT Guwahati continues to strengthen its position as a leading centre for research and innovation. We are actively expanding our campus infrastructure with state-of-the-art research facilities while enhancing our incubation ecosystem. Further, we are advancing on multiple fronts to create a vibrant and future-ready ecosystem that nurtures talent and innovation. The Institute is undertaking a comprehensive review of its undergraduate curriculum with a stronger emphasis on experiential learning and industry engagement. Additionally, we are strengthening student support systems by improving access to mental health, yoga, and well-being facilities, alongside investing in sustainable campus infrastructure to enhance the quality of campus life."

Chief Guest's Message to Graduates

Delivering the Convocation address, Chief Guest Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, congratulated the graduating class and said, "Congratulations to the graduating students. I wish you a successful career, but I also suggest that you build capabilities for the country. Use your knowledge to create a meaningful impact on society. As you step into a rapidly evolving world, never stop learning. In the age of AI, the true differentiator will be deep knowledge, sound judgment, and the ability to define meaningful problems rather than merely generate answers."

The Chief Guest added, "The challenges of the future demand interdisciplinary collaboration and an entrepreneurial mindset that takes ownership of solving problems that matter. India needs innovators who can translate research into technology, build impactful solutions, and contribute to national development. Through ANRF, we are strengthening India's research and innovation ecosystem by fostering frontier research and academia-industry collaboration. I encourage each one of you to pursue excellence with curiosity, integrity, and purpose."

IIT Guwahati draws talented students from all over the country for its undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs, with an increasing number of international students. Over its 32-year history, IIT Guwahati has seen more than 26,790 graduates.

Chairman on IIT Guwahati's Role in Nation-Building

During his address, Prahlada Rama Rao, Acting Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Guwahati, said, "To all the graduating students, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes. As you step into the next phase of your lives with energy, knowledge, and ambition. IIT Guwahati is playing a significant role in India's growth journey through its contributions to research, innovation, and nation-building Initiatives. The Manekshaw Centre of Excellence for National Security Studies and Research is one such example of the Institute's commitment to developing indigenous solutions for the country's defence and strategic needs. The Institute's partnerships with leading Japanese universities are contributing meaningfully to the vision of a Viksit Bharat and position India as a global leader."

Fostering Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship

It is notable that the Institute is working on 290 research and consultancy projects worth Rs. 300 crore. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, the Institute has launched a one-of-a-kind M.Tech. Degree program in Robotics and Artificial Intelligence. On the international outreach front, the Institute has collaborated with institutions in the United Kingdom and Japan to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence, healthcare, research, and student mobility. Spearheading the national initiative to establish Manekshaw Centres for Defence and Security Research and partnering with Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd. to promote space innovation and research are a few strategic initiatives of the Institute aimed at advancing research, innovation, and academic excellence. On promoting entrepreneurial activities, in the previous year, IIT Guwahati incubated multiple startups across diverse sectors such as healthcare, agritech, defence, clean technology, and fintech, among others. (ANI)