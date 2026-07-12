Former BJP leader Annamalai says his new movement 'We The Leaders' will become a political party at an 'appropriate time', stressing that religion will have no scope in the organisation which is built on a foundation of responsibility.

Former BJP leader Annamalai on Sunday said that 'We The Leaders' would eventually transition into a political party at an "appropriate time", asserting that religion would have "no scope" in the organisation. Addressing the 'Drug-Free Pollachi Awareness Conference,' Annamalai emphasised that the movement is built on a foundation of responsibility rather than religious ideology. The conference marks the first major public programme of 'We the Leaders' after Annamalai launched the organisation after his exit from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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"Religion is outside the scope of this organisation. Our politics is focused on making Tamil Nadu a leading state. Responsibility is our identity," Annamalai stated, noting that the shift to a formal political party will occur at the "appropriate time."

Focus on Youth and Future Elections

Highlighting the demographic strength of the movement, Annamalai pointed to the youth's role in bringing the change in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, where the TVK emerged as the largest party, ending the DMK-AIADMK binary in the state. "There are 17 per cent women in our movement. 14 per cent of them are from 18-25 years. 54 per cent of persons are below the age of 35. There will be a big change in the 2031 elections. Gen Z had made a change in the 2026 election; they will make another change in 2031 also," he told the gathering.

Vision for Leadership and Governance

Beyond political aspirations, Annamalai emphasised the importance of producing "good leaders" and giving them a "stage", promising that "when we come to power, world-class primary health centres will be there." Annamalai added, "I have not invited anybody to join the movement. I am one among you in 'We The Leaders.' We should plan to plant 50 lakh trees over the next six months."

Conference Passes Anti-Drug Resolutions

The inaugural 'We The Leaders' conference passed a series of resolutions aimed at strengthening anti-drug measures and promoting a drug-free Tamil Nadu. That included people wearing white bands throughout July as a symbol of their commitment to the fight against drug abuse.

The organisation asked the Tamil Nadu government to review and relocate TASMAC liquor outlets situated near educational institutions and places of worship.

One of the resolutions was that all educational institutions that do not have anti-drug committees should establish them immediately.

Additionally, the conference passed a resolution which said the government should take stringent action to curb the illegal sale of liquor in the black market and prevent the circulation of narcotic substances. The government should refrain from issuing new FL-2 liquor licences and should take comprehensive measures to make Tamil Nadu a leading state in drug prevention and eradication efforts.

Awareness Campaign and Student Ambassadors

As part of the conference, a special anti-drug awareness song was released to promote awareness against substance abuse.

Following the launch, college students were introduced as Anti-Drug Ambassadors to spearhead awareness campaigns against narcotics. During the event, the students wore white ambassador bands on stage and took a pledge to actively promote anti-drug awareness and encourage a drug-free society. (ANI)