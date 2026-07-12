Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel paid homage to late tribal leader Mohansinh Rathwa in Chhota Udepur. He later met re-enrolled students in Banaskantha as part of the 'Back to School Mission,' emphasizing the importance of girls' education.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid floral tributes to former Minister and eminent tribal social worker Late Mohansinh Rathwa at the prayer meeting held at the Shri Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathwa Arts and Science College campus in Chhota Udepur, according to the press release by the Chief Minister's Office. He also met the bereaved family members, offered his condolences, and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul. BJP Gujarat President Jagdish Vishwakarma, Rajya Sabha MP Mukeshbhai Rathwa, Members of Parliament Jashubhai Rathwa and Mansukh Vasava, MLAs Abhesinh Tadvi and Jayantibhai Rathwa, former Lok Sabha MP Gitaben Rathwa, former Union Minister of State for Railways Naranbhai Rathwa, along with leaders from various political parties, representatives of social organisations, religious leaders, and a large number of citizens attended the prayer meeting, paid their floral tributes to Late Mohansinh Rathwa, and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.

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CM Engages Students in 'Back to School Mission'

Earlier on Saturday, Patel held an inspiring interaction with children who had been re-enrolled in school at Teniwada in Banaskantha district as part of the 'Back to School Mission' campaign across the state He interacted with around 12 re-enrolled students, their parents, and mentors. According to a press release issued by Gujarat CMO, the Chief Minister interacted informally with the students and enquired about the reasons for dropping out of school, their experiences after re-enrolment, and their future aspirations. He encouraged the students to attend school regularly, study sincerely, move ahead with confidence, and achieve their goals in life.

Emphasis on Girls' Education and Parental Responsibility

On the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that daughters are capable of excelling in education while also fulfilling household responsibilities. Emphasising the importance of girls' education, he said that educating girls is essential for the holistic development of society. Addressing the parents, he said that it is the responsibility of every parent to ensure their children receive regular education and to encourage them towards a bright future.

Continuing PM Modi's Educational Vision

He remarked that stated that Prime Minister Modi's vision is that no child in the State or the country should be deprived of education. With this vision, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, he initiated people-centric campaigns such as Shala Praveshotsav and Kanya Kelavani Mahotsav, which have created widespread awareness about the importance of education across society. (ANI)