Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu praised PM Narendra Modi's leadership, saying India has earned global respect and will become a developed nation by 2047. He also commented on West Bengal's potential, saying the state is now 'unlocked'.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, asserting that India has earned global respect under his tenure and expressing confidence that the country will achieve the goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

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Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Naidu said India's economic performance has remained strong despite global headwinds, attributing the country's sustained growth to the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He said, "I am very happy and congratulate our Prime Minister. India has earned global respect. He is a powerful leader, respected not only in India but across the world. If you look at economic growth, all nations are facing challenges; the pace of growth has slowed down. Yet, India continues to grow rapidly. This is happening because of Narendra Modi ji. I am fully confident that under his leadership, India will become a developed nation by 2047."

Naidu on West Bengal's potential and UCC

Commenting on the political and developmental prospects of West Bengal, Naidu said the state has entered a new phase with significant opportunities ahead. Answering a question on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in West Bengal, he said that the state was unlocking its potential under the present government. CM Naidu said, "West Bengal has immense potential. For the last so many years, it was locked. Now it is unlocked. There used to be a saying: 'What Bengal thinks today, the nation thinks tomorrow.' In recent times, Bengal had stopped thinking, but now it is thinking again. You will see a major opportunity unfold; Bengal possesses all the necessary resources, and its future is going to be very bright."

The West Bengal government constituted a nine-member expert committee headed by Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai to examine and finalise the draft Uniform Civil Code. The state government plans to introduce legislation during the upcoming Assembly session.

Chandrababu Naidu was in Mumbai to visit Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who underwent surgery on his right shoulder. (ANI)