Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh attacked PM Modi and the BJP-RSS over the Ram Mandir donation theft row, calling it a 'massive deception'. He alleged the leadership gave a 'safe exit' to those responsible and shielded the masterminds.

Congress Slams PM Modi, BJP-RSS Over Donation 'Theft'

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the BJP-RSS leadership amid the Ram Mandir donation theft row, labelling it a "massive deception" against devotees.

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In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "Chanda Theft, Faith Betrayal! Donations in the name of Lord Shri Ram and a racket of theft behind the curtain! The heinous act of stealing donations from the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya is a massive deception against Ram devotees."

"All indications so far suggest that using the SIT, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top BJP-RSS leadership have given a 'safe exit' to their favoured individuals responsible for this theft, and the Uttar Pradesh police's actions have merely proven to be an attempt to shield the real masterminds of this dark game," he added.

Nationwide Protests and Demands for Accountability

Ramesh further highlighted the party's nationwide protests, stating, "Over the past three days, Congress leaders have held 48 press conferences across the country, demanding that the Prime Minister break his silence on this theft scandal. Prior to this, from June 26 to July 9, 8 press conferences were held at the AICC's New Delhi office on this issue, seeking answers from the Prime Minister."

The Congress leader asserted that the opposition party will continue to hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for the alleged theft of Ram Temple donations, terming it a "betrayal of faith" that wounds the sentiments of crores of people across the country.

"No matter how hard Prime Minister Modi, RSS, and BJP try, the Congress will not rest until it holds Prime Minister Narendra Modi accountable for this betrayal of faith--the theft of donations from the Lord Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which wounds the devotion of crores of people across the country," the Congress leader said.

Supreme Court to Hear Pleas as SIT Probe Continues

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on July 13 a batch of pleas seeking an independent, court-monitored probe into the alleged misappropriation of donations in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

The pleas are listed for hearing before a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant. Other members include Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The alleged embezzlement has triggered a heated political row in Uttar Pradesh, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) continuing its probe into the irregularities.

A preliminary probe by the SIT pointed towards serious security lapses in the counting room of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, stating that staff here allegedly concealed wads of cash in their clothes, pockets, shoes, and other personal belongings and suggested that the alleged theft was "systematic" and repeated, rather than being isolated incidents. (ANI)