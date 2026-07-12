A cloudburst in south Kashmir's Anantnag district triggered flash floods, damaging roads, orchards, and residential areas. The PDP and affected residents have urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess the damage and provide swift compensation.

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) state Secretary Gulzar Ahmad Wani on Sunday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to assess the damage and provide compensation at the earliest to affected residents after a cloudburst triggered a flash flood in the Chitergull area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, damaging road connectivity and orchards.

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PDP Seeks Immediate Relief

The PDP delegation had visited the affected area to take stock of the situation and called for immediate relief measures. Wani said, "We have come here to take stock of the damage and the areas severely affected by it. Road connectivity has been badly damaged. We urge the state government to assess the damage and provide compensation to the affected people."

Authorities Begin Damage Assessment

The Horticulture Department has also begun assessing the damage caused to orchards in the area. Speaking to ANI, Horticulture Development Officer Deeba said, "We took cognisance of the damage here, and we are investigating the visible damage. We will try to reach the individual orchardists and take a report ourselves."

Earlier in the day, a cloudburst in the Nala Chotihall area of Chittergul in south Kashmir's Anantnag district triggered flash floods, causing extensive damage to agricultural land, orchards and residential areas. The district administration has rushed emergency teams to the affected areas to assess the situation and initiate necessary relief and preventive measures.

'All Our Fields Destroyed': Residents Appeal for Aid

Residents said the sudden flood caused widespread destruction, with water entering homes, damaging paddy fields and affecting apple orchards. They have appealed to the government for immediate assessment and compensation.

Local resident Manzoor Ahmad Khan said the floods have caused severe damage to farmers' livelihoods."I appeal to the government. Yesterday, a sudden natural calamity--heavy rain--occurred. This rain triggered a massive flood. As a result, all the farmers here, whether they have paddy fields or orchards... especially the farmers' orchards and paddy crops, have been severely damaged," Khan told ANI.

"All these fields and orchards have been destroyed. We request the government to provide compensation for these trees and crops, whether they are apple trees or paddy fields. Compensation must be given for this immense loss," he added.

Recalling the situation during the cloudburst, Khan said residents were forced to leave their homes due to the rising water levels. He said, "Allah saved our lives with great difficulty. At that moment, our only concern was for ourselves and our children. Water entered our homes and even the mosque where we pray; it was surrounded by floodwater on all four sides. There is destruction everywhere." (ANI)