In a huge win, a student from IIIT Bengaluru has bagged a massive Rs 1.5 crore job offer, leaving even some top IITs behind. Two other students also landed incredible Rs 1.3 crore packages.

Bengaluru (Jul. 07): Forget the IITs for a moment, because Bengaluru's own IIIT is making all the noise. A student from the International Institute of Information Technology Bengaluru (IIIT-B) has just landed a jaw-dropping Rs 1.5 crore job package. And that's not all – two other students from the same batch have secured packages worth Rs 1.3 crore each, setting a new record for the institute.

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IIIT Bengaluru's Big Achievement

Director Dr. Debabrata Das shared the big news during the institute's 26th convocation ceremony. He proudly announced that most of the graduating students have received excellent job offers. "It's a matter of great pride for IIIT Bengaluru that our students are getting selected right from campus placements," Das said. The student who got the Rs 1.5 crore package is from the Integrated M.Tech program. "The fact that two others got Rs 1.3 crore packages is a testament to our quality. This is our pride," he added.

Salaries in Crores

This year's placement season has been fantastic overall. More than 22 students received annual packages of Rs 60 lakh. Another 27 students landed jobs with salaries between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 60 lakh. On top of that, over 110 students secured packages of Rs 20 lakh per year. According to Das, this shows that almost every student is walking away with a great salary.

When you compare these numbers, IIIT Bengaluru seems to be leading the pack, even ahead of several well-known IITs. For instance, the highest package at IIT Mandi was reportedly Rs 46.7 lakh per year, while IIT Jodhpur's top offer was Rs 56 lakh. Other institutes like IIT Goa and IIT Jammu also had top packages that were much lower than what IIIT-B has achieved this year.