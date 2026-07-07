The Calcutta High Court has permitted the student and youth wings of the TMC to hold a rally in Kolkata concerning the Baruipur rape and murder case. The court specified the time and route for the procession, as stated by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee.

HC Grants Permission for TMC Rally

Calcutta High Court has granted permission for former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's rally in the state's capital on Wednesday over the Baruipur rape and murder case, advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee said.

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Speaking to reporters, Kalyan Banerjee informed that the student and youth wings of the TMC will carry out the procession from Ballygunge Phari to the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road crossing. The TMC MP said, "For the procession of the Youth Trinamool Congress and the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the court has passed its order and expressed its mind that the rally would be held from 2:30 to 4:30 pm, from Ballygunge Phari to Syama Prasad Mookerjee Road crossing. The state said before the High Court that except on Saturday and Sunday in Kolkata. Let the state give a policy, and we will challenge it. Constitutional rights of the people cannot be suspended from Monday to Friday."

TMC Accuses Police of 'Criminal Activities'

Further, he accused the West Bengal Police of resorting to "criminal activities" by arresting the party workers in the last two months under the BJP government. "Within these two months, 10,000 TMC workers have been arrested, and every day police are resorting to criminal activities so that Trinamool Congress workers cannot come out. We have to launch the protest. You can't go on every day in this way," Banerjee said.

Outrage Over Minor's Rape and Murder

The 12-year-old girl went missing on Saturday and was later found dead in a pond, with an alleged case of rape and murder triggering outrage and protests in the area. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has called for capital punishment in the case.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Mamata Banerjee, along with party workers and leaders, held a candlelight march condemning the alleged rape and murder of a minor girl in Baruipur. TMC leaders have also accused the state police of confining Mamata Banerjee to her residence and preventing her from visiting the victim's family. (ANI)