8 8 Image Credit : our own

Meesho takes action; seizes products

After the FDA's warning and media reports, Meesho quickly removed these creams from its platform. The company issued a clarification, stating, 'Customer safety is our top priority, and we take such serious health complaints very seriously. We have removed the products from our marketplace.' Doctors are appealing to the public: Don't fall for the craze of getting fair skin quickly and use such unverified, chemical-filled creams available online. If you know anyone using such creams, tell them to throw them in the bin immediately and save a life.