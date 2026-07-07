The Ram Mandir Trust has barred Gopal Rao from meetings and appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary. The resignations of Champat Rai and Anil Mishra were accepted amid an ongoing probe into alleged embezzlement of temple donation funds.

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided that Gopal Rao, also known as Gopal Nagarkatte, will no longer be invited to its meetings, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das, successor to Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said on Tuesday following a recent high-level meeting of the Trust in Ayodhya.

Confirming the decision, Nayan Das told ANI, "Gopal Ji used to be invited to meetings as an invitee, but the decision was made that he would no longer be invited. Apart from that, there was no discussion regarding Gopal Ji."

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His remarks came after Gopal Rao, who served as a special invitee member of the Trust, was reportedly removed by board members following a Trust meeting held on July 6 amid growing tensions.

Major Leadership Changes and Resignations

Meanwhile, Mahant Nayan Das on Monday announced that Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of interim general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust. "Krishna Mohan has been entrusted with the responsibility of Interim General Secretary," he said.

Clarifying the attendance at Monday's meeting, Nayan Das said, "Gopal Rao was not called to the meeting. Champat Rao was also not present in the meeting."

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accepted the resignations of former General Secretary Champat Rai and Trustee Anil Mishra during the meeting. The board approved their resignations amid an ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donation funds.

Trust to Appoint CEO Amid Embezzlement Probe

Further, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is considering appointing a Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with the Trust's treasurer, Govind Dev Giri Maharaj, saying that there is a requirement to bring in the discipline that professional bureaucrats have to ensure that the trust's affairs are managed properly.

Saying that the absence of the CEO led to such a situation happening in the first place, the treasurer said that the Trust has formed a committee to select and recommend three names, with the Trust finally deciding on one person. "All of this happened due to the absence of a CEO, because the task of oversight requires the discipline that professional bureaucratic people bring. We didn't bring that kind of professional oversight here, and this was the result. So, we will bring one in; we have formed a committee to select and recommend three names, and we will choose one from among them," Govind Dev Giri Maharaj told ANI.

A preliminary report submitted by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Uttar Pradesh government found prima facie evidence of theft and pilferage during the counting of donations at the Ram Temple. The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)