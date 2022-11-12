Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    If Vir Das apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, the issue is over: HJS

    'Vir Das must apologise for his statement against India in the US. If we don't protest, it would mean that we support his statements,' HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said

    If Vir Das apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, the issue is over: HJS
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 10:35 AM IST

    The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has said that it will continue to protest against stand-up comedian Vir Das till he apologises for his 'anti-India' remarks made in the United States. Vir's show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations. He performed in Kolkata on Friday evening.

    Talking to the news agency Press Trust of India in Panaji, Goa, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said wherever Vir's shows are scheduled, his organisation will keep protesting against the stand-up comedian.

    Also Read: DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Vir was criticised for allegedly defaming the country in his monologue 'I come from two Indias' that he presented in the United States a year ago. 

    On Thursday, his Bengaluru show was cancelled at the last minute after Hindu right-wing organisations staged protests alleging that it would hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The HJS lodged a formal police complaint against the stand-up comedian in Bengaluru. 'The police said (HJS) the show cannot be cancelled. So, we said we would protest peacefully outside the venue holding placards,' he said.

    The organisers and the police took the decision to cancel the show. 'Das must apologise for his statement made in the United States against India. If we don't protest, it would mean that we support his statements,' Shinde said, accusing the comedian of defaming India internationally.

    'He should tender an apology. If he does so, then the issue is over,' Shinde said.

    'I should not be the news'

    The stand-up comedian believes he has not said anything that denigrates the country. 

    Two days ago, Vir uploaded a video on Twitter in which he can be seen asking his audience whether any of his remarks during the show defamed India or hurt any sentiment. The video shows the crowd answering in the negative. 

    He then commented, 'I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I am an artist. I should not be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience.' 

    Also Read: 'Totally unacceptable and erroneous': Congress response to SC releasing Rajiv Gandhi's killers

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2022, 10:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Arranged PR for AAP govt's school story': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar drops new letter bomb AJR

    'Arranged PR for AAP govt's school story': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar drops new letter bomb

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges AJR

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    'Participate with full enthusiasm, create new record of voting': PM Modi to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Voting underway in 68-member hill state AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Only 4% voting recorded in first hour of polling

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Officials deploy over 30,000 security personnel to ensure fair polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh Election 2022: Officials deploy over 30,000 security personnel to ensure fair polls

    Recent Stories

    Friday box office report Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes over Yashoda, Uunchai; rakes in Rs 12.5 cr

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever takes over Yashoda, Uunchai; rakes in Rs 12.5 cr

    'Arranged PR for AAP govt's school story': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar drops new letter bomb AJR

    'Arranged PR for AAP govt's school story': Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar drops new letter bomb

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: We can Team India chokers - Kapil Dev after humiliating semis exit-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'We can Team India chokers' - Kapil Dev after humiliating semis exit

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Danushka Gunathilaka rape case - Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault-ayh

    Danushka Gunathilaka rape case: Sri Lankan continually choked victim during alleged sexual assault

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges AJR

    Heavy rain continues to pour in Tamil Nadu; over 20 districts declare holiday for schools, colleges

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon
    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Video Icon