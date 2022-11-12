If Vir Das apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, the issue is over: HJS

'Vir Das must apologise for his statement against India in the US. If we don't protest, it would mean that we support his statements,' HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti has said that it will continue to protest against stand-up comedian Vir Das till he apologises for his 'anti-India' remarks made in the United States. Vir's show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations. He performed in Kolkata on Friday evening.

Talking to the news agency Press Trust of India in Panaji, Goa, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said wherever Vir's shows are scheduled, his organisation will keep protesting against the stand-up comedian.

Vir was criticised for allegedly defaming the country in his monologue 'I come from two Indias' that he presented in the United States a year ago.

On Thursday, his Bengaluru show was cancelled at the last minute after Hindu right-wing organisations staged protests alleging that it would hurt Hindu religious sentiments. The HJS lodged a formal police complaint against the stand-up comedian in Bengaluru. 'The police said (HJS) the show cannot be cancelled. So, we said we would protest peacefully outside the venue holding placards,' he said.

The organisers and the police took the decision to cancel the show. 'Das must apologise for his statement made in the United States against India. If we don't protest, it would mean that we support his statements,' Shinde said, accusing the comedian of defaming India internationally.

'He should tender an apology. If he does so, then the issue is over,' Shinde said.

'I should not be the news'

The stand-up comedian believes he has not said anything that denigrates the country.

Two days ago, Vir uploaded a video on Twitter in which he can be seen asking his audience whether any of his remarks during the show defamed India or hurt any sentiment. The video shows the crowd answering in the negative.

He then commented, 'I made this video after one of my shows, Just in Case. I have no interest in media spectacles or being used for headlines. I am an artist. I should not be on the news. Many assumptions are made about my content. I trust my art and my audience to speak for me. #TrustTheAudience.'

