Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Is there a way to protect public spaces like malls, transit hubs, airports and train stations without resorting to burdensome restrictions? The NATO says YES!

    Nov 11, 2022, 11:07 AM IST

    Is there a way to protect public spaces like malls, transit hubs, airports and train stations without resorting to burdensome restrictions? NATO says YES!

    Scientists of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and its partner nations have come up with technology aimed at detecting terrorists in crowded places, both remotely and in real-time, without interfering with the flow of pedestrians. Called DEXTER or Detection of EXplosives and firearms to counter TERrorism, the programme provides a fast and effective way of tracking and dealing with potential threats using different systems that collate information in real-time and then send it to security operators.

    Developed by the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) programme, DEXTER identifies persons carrying firearms and explosives among moving pedestrians. Watch the video for more on DEXTER

    Also Read: Game theory decodes Chinese motives behind incursions into India

    Also Read: Chinese security agency purchases villa worth $65 million in Hong Kong

    Also Read: India is buying over 2000 drones: There's a 'Himalayan' advantage to gain

    Also Read: Exposed! How China planted Huawei in Mauritius to spy on internet and India

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Saahil Bhargava, Noah Avantkar and Shashaa Tirupati

    Travel Neral Matheran Toy Train is back Check train timings, features
    Lifestyle

    Neral-Matheran Toy Train is back! Check timings, features

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zoe and Urgen, Hemanth Jois and Kapow!

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Must See

    DEXTER NATO technology that tracks terrorists in crowded venues
    Defence

    DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow
    World News

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app