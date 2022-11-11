DEXTER, technology that tracks terrorists in crowded areas

Is there a way to protect public spaces like malls, transit hubs, airports and train stations without resorting to burdensome restrictions? The NATO says YES!

Scientists of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and its partner nations have come up with technology aimed at detecting terrorists in crowded places, both remotely and in real-time, without interfering with the flow of pedestrians. Called DEXTER or Detection of EXplosives and firearms to counter TERrorism, the programme provides a fast and effective way of tracking and dealing with potential threats using different systems that collate information in real-time and then send it to security operators.

Developed by the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) programme, DEXTER identifies persons carrying firearms and explosives among moving pedestrians. Watch the video for more on DEXTER

