Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAS officer Shah Faesal, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid Shora withdraw article 370 petitions

    Shehla Rashid, who has served as vice-president of the students' union at Jawaharlal Nehru University, rose to prominence during the agitation demanding the release of several student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, who were arrested on charges of sedition in 2016.

    IAS officer Shah Faesal, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid Shora withdraw article 370 petitions AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 2:37 PM IST

    The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday (July 11) allowed IAS officer Shah Faesal and former student leader Shehla Rashid Shora to withdraw their petitions challenging the scrapping of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud allowed Faesal and Shora to withdraw their petitions and directed that their names be deleted from the list of petitioners.

    In 2009, Faesal made headlines by topping the civil services entrance exam UPSC - the first Kashmiri to do so. Following several government postings, he resigned from service in 2019 to protest "unabated killings in Kashmir".

    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak National Award, Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest

    In a Facebook post, he accused the centre of marginalising Indian Muslims and subverting public institutions. He then launched a political party, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement.

    Shehla Rashid, who has served as vice-president of the students' union at Jawaharlal Nehru University, rose to prominence during the agitation demanding the release of several student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar and Umar Khalid, who were arrested on charges of sedition in 2016.

    Kumar is now a Congress leader. Umar Khalid is in jail in connection with a Delhi riots case. Shehla Rashid later joined Shah Faesal's party. 

    Following the revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir and resulted in the division of the state into two Union Territories, Faesal, a prominent Kashmiri leader, was among those detained. In August 2020, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples' Movement revealed that Faesal had requested to be relieved of his party membership, and subsequently, Shehla Rashid also departed from the party.

    Chopper with six people on board goes missing in Nepal; check details

    In 2022, he applied for reinstatement in government service and moved to withdraw his resignation. His application was accepted. In a recent Twitter post, Faesal said Article 370 is now a "thing of the past".

    "370, for many Kashmiris like me, is a thing of the past. Jhelum and Ganga have merged in the great Indian Ocean for good. There is no going back. There is only marching forward," he said.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 2:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos vkp

    Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos

    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak National Award, Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest AJR

    PM Modi to be conferred with Tilak National Award, Sharad Pawar invited as chief guest

    Chadrayaan 3: Meet the rocket that will power India's space ambitions

    Chandrayaan-3: Meet the rocket that will power India's space ambitions

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet vkp

    Video of Zomato delivery agent with child tied to her chest breaks the Internet

    Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH) snt

    Ram and Ravan were crazy about Sita as she was beautiful: Rajasthan minister stokes controversy (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Vaishno Devi to Golden Temple-7 popular temples to visit in India RBA EAI

    Vaishno Devi to Golden Temple-7 popular temples to visit in India

    Darjeeling to Kalimpong: 8 serene hill stations in West Bengal ATG EAI

    Darjeeling to Kalimpong: 8 serene hill stations in West Bengal

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one ADC

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one

    Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos vkp

    Bengaluru: Cops arrest 4 transgenders part of gang robbing techies in autos

    WATCH WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach snt

    WATCH: WWE legend The Undertaker displays fearlessness, protects wife from shark encounter at beach

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon