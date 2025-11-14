An IAF trainer aircraft crashed near Chennai’s Tambaram airbase during a routine training sortie. The pilot ejected safely before the impact. The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.

Chennai: A trainer aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near the Tambaram airbase in Chennai on Friday afternoon, sparking concern among local residents and prompting an immediate response from defence authorities. The aircraft went down around 2 pm while on a routine training exercise, but the incident did not result in any casualties. The pilot managed to eject safely moments before the crash, averting a potential tragedy and allowing rescue teams to focus on securing the crash site and assessing damage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pilot Ejects Without Injury

According to officials, the pilot successfully activated the ejection system and landed without any major injuries. Emergency teams reached the scene promptly to secure the area and assess the situation.

Scroll to load tweet…

Aircraft Was On Routine Training Sortie

In a statement issued soon after the incident, the IAF confirmed that the aircraft involved was a Pilatus PC-7, a basic trainer used for initial flight training. The force noted that the aircraft was on a scheduled training sortie when the crash occurred.

Court Of Inquiry Initiated

The Indian Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the exact cause of the crash. Investigators will examine technical factors, operational details, and other circumstances that may have contributed to the accident.