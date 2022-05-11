Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 ways to keep yourself fit while working from home

    First Published May 11, 2022, 4:17 PM IST

    Working from home is growing increasingly popular due to the numerous benefits it provides for both the individual and the business, but there are a few possible negatives to remote work as well. The majority of remote work is done while sitting in front of a computer or on the phone. Here are ways to keep yourself fit: 

    बालासन

    Working from home is growing increasingly popular due to the numerous benefits it provides for both the individual and the business, but there are a few possible negatives to remote work as well. The majority of remote work is done while sitting in front of a computer or on the phone. Employees may become stuck in one location for a lengthy period of time, especially if there are no meetings or coworkers to encourage them to get up and move about.

    Start your day with stretching

    Stretch before settling into your home office chair for a two-hour meeting to get your joints and muscles working. Stretching also aids in the reduction of joint and muscular pains caused by prolonged sitting.

    Get up frequently

    Going out to dine or cooking at home is said to be healthier since it requires you to get up and walk about more. It is also a good idea to incorporate video for your home conference calls.

    Don't forget to take breaks

    Set your timer for 25 or 55 minutes. Concentrate on a single primary aim. When your alarm goes off, get up and do something entirely different. Take a walk, chat to a friend, or think about something great. Your brain and body have been refreshed, and your ability to focus on the next activity has much enhanced.

    Also Read | 5 basic yet important practices to maintain your oral health

    Keep walking and walking

    Outdoor and mobile leadership retreats are growing in popularity. Moving not only feels great, but it also boosts blood flow, which improves focus, and stimulates the lymph nodes, which soothes us. Try stepping outside while on a non-video conference call.

    Exercise apart from walking

    Aside from walking or stair climbing, keep hand weights, resistance bands, workout mats, pushup bars, and chairs visible and perhaps "in your way." Pick up the weights, perform some repetitions, pushups and leg exercises, use the resistance bands, and increase strength for a few minutes at a time when you take a break from your laptop.

    Also Read | Neem Oil: From controlling acne to giving glowing skin, 5 benefits you didn't know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    National Technology Day 2022 Know history significance theme of the year and more gcw

    National Technology Day 2022: Know history, significance, theme of the year and more

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon - adt

    Lunar Eclipse 2022: Know when and where to watch the blood moon

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer RBA

    Exercise to Immunity: 7 ways to prevent heatstroke during summer

    Mother s Day 2022 Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs gcw

    Mother's Day 2022: Google Doodle honours all mothers with adorable GIFs

    Recent Stories

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13 drb

    Dinesh Babu ready to offer his 50 flick Kasturi Mahal on May 13

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case Jacqueline Fernandez wants to attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi; moves Delhi HC drb

    Sukesh Chandrasekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez wants to attend IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi; moves Delhi HC

    Heres why Adidas campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned snt

    Here's why Adidas sports bra campaign that showed women's bare breasts has been banned

    Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed: Law Minister Rijiju over sedition - adt

    Lakshman Rekha must not be crossed: Law Minister Rijiju over sedition

    Jose Mourinho explains why he still loves Manchester United despite being sacked in 2018-ayh

    Jose Mourinho explains why he still loves Manchester United despite being sacked in 2018

    Recent Videos

    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon