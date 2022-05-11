5 ways to keep yourself fit while working from home
Working from home is growing increasingly popular due to the numerous benefits it provides for both the individual and the business, but there are a few possible negatives to remote work as well. The majority of remote work is done while sitting in front of a computer or on the phone. Employees may become stuck in one location for a lengthy period of time, especially if there are no meetings or coworkers to encourage them to get up and move about.
Start your day with stretching
Stretch before settling into your home office chair for a two-hour meeting to get your joints and muscles working. Stretching also aids in the reduction of joint and muscular pains caused by prolonged sitting.
Get up frequently
Going out to dine or cooking at home is said to be healthier since it requires you to get up and walk about more. It is also a good idea to incorporate video for your home conference calls.
Don't forget to take breaks
Set your timer for 25 or 55 minutes. Concentrate on a single primary aim. When your alarm goes off, get up and do something entirely different. Take a walk, chat to a friend, or think about something great. Your brain and body have been refreshed, and your ability to focus on the next activity has much enhanced.
Keep walking and walking
Outdoor and mobile leadership retreats are growing in popularity. Moving not only feels great, but it also boosts blood flow, which improves focus, and stimulates the lymph nodes, which soothes us. Try stepping outside while on a non-video conference call.
Exercise apart from walking
Aside from walking or stair climbing, keep hand weights, resistance bands, workout mats, pushup bars, and chairs visible and perhaps "in your way." Pick up the weights, perform some repetitions, pushups and leg exercises, use the resistance bands, and increase strength for a few minutes at a time when you take a break from your laptop.
