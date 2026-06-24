Kerala CM VD Satheesan has sought inter-state coordination with Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry to combat drug trafficking. As part of 'Operation Toofan', he has proposed a joint action plan to dismantle narcotic supply chains.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has called for strengthened inter-state coordination to combat drug trafficking networks, stressing the need for joint action with neighbouring states, while also continuing the statewide crackdown amid 'Operation Toofan'.

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CM Writes to Neighbouring States for Joint Action

In a post on X, CM Satheesan said that to reinforce Keralam's anti-drug initiative "Operation Toofan" and dismantle inter-state narcotics supply chains, he has written to the Chief Ministers and authorities of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry seeking enhanced cooperation. https://x.com/vdsatheesan/status/2069642217694933162?s=20 "To strengthen Kerala's anti-drug mission, Operation Toofan and dismantle inter-state drug trafficking networks, I have written to the CM of Karnataka, CM of Tamil Nadu, and CMO_Puducherry, seeking enhanced coordination. Real-time intelligence sharing, joint operations and coordinated planning are essential to eradicate the drug menace. I have proposed a high-level meeting to formulate a joint action plan and ensure a joint fight against narcotics. Under the leadership of Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar and Tactical Commander Putta Vimaladitya will hold discussions with the Police Chiefs and higher officials of Home Departments of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry to strengthen coordinated efforts against inter-state drug trafficking," he wrote on X.

Earlier on June 2, Chennithala, in a post on X, said the operation would be carried out in coordination with the Health and Excise Departments and would focus on eliminating drug trafficking at its roots." "Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt. From today... Aimed at overhauling the drug mafia in the state in coordination with the Health and Excise departments, this operation is aimed at destroying the drug menace at its root. Need prayers and support for the initiative!" the minister wrote.

Crackdown Amid Alarming Rise in Drug Cases

The launch of the anti-narcotics drive comes amid growing concerns over the sharp rise in drug-related cases in Keralam. According to police data, 36,314 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 2025, a significant increase from 27,530 cases recorded in 2024. The trend reflects a broader challenge faced by the state in recent years. Data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) showed that Keralam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the country in 2023, with 30,697 cases registered.

Ahead of the launch, Keralam Police had appealed for public participation in the campaign. (ANI)