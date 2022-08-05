I will come to save my leader, my leader saves me: BJP shares Salman Khurshid clip

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BJP shares a clip of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid to claim how the party's protest was not about the interest of the people but to safeguard the interest of the 'parivar'. The video has gone viral on social media.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 5, 2022, 2:36 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday shared a video of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid taken during the protest march in New Delhi in which he says that he was here to save his 'neta' (leader) as his netas save him. 

    Also Read: Rahul Gandhi: India witnessing death of democracy, nation must wake up

    "Why will I come to save the family? I will come to save my leader; my leader saves me. I have no issue if they make this a definition of family," Khurshid is heard telling media persons who sought his views on BJP's allegation that the party's protest is an attempt to save the Gandhi family.

    Sharing the clip, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala said: "The agenda is clear as daylight. It is not about saving India, but saving the 'Parivar' and saving Bhrashtacharis. You save me, and I save you from investigations. Brashtachar Bachao Andolan." 

    "This is nothing about saving the country. There is no democracy within Congress. There is no internal democracy in Congress. This movement is about 'bachao' (save) the neta. Salman Khurshid has candidly admitted that it is not about the people but about the 'parivar'," he added.

    BJP National Spokesperson Nalin Kohli said, "Salman Khurshid must be thanked for his honesty. He has put out the facts clearly. We have been saying that the first family of the Congress party is stalling Parliament work to meet its interests. They (Gandhis) are being investigated. They should cooperate. Why pretend like it is a satyagraha about something bigger? It is evident that the entire movement is only aimed at drumming up support for Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, who has much to answer in the National Herald case."

    Also Read: BJP hits back, says Rahul is 'nakli' Gandhi with a fake ideology

