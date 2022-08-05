BJP hits back, says Rahul is 'nakli' Gandhi with a fake ideology

Moments after Rahul Gandhi's attacked the Narendra Modi government over the issue of price rise, the BJP lashed out at the Congress party and its former president, saying that the price rise was an excuse to intimidate ED and save the Gandhi family.

The Bharatiya Janata Party lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the harsh remarks made by him against the Narendra Modi government at a media briefing in New Delhi.

Countering Rahul's statement that democracy was dying in India, the former law minister reminded the Congress leader that his "grandmother" (Indira Gandhi) had imposed an emergency in the country. "In the Emergency, journalists were sent to jail. Rahul Gandhi's grandmother talked about the committed judiciary. Do you remember anything? You advise us to have democracy. Is there democracy within your own party?"

Attacking the Wayanad MP, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said: "Rahul Gandhi says he does not lie. So let him say why he is out on bail. The National Herald newspaper could not run for some reason. There was a liability of above Rs 80 crore. In 2010, the Associated General gave its entire share to Young India. (Congress chief) Sonia Gandhi held a 38 per cent stake in Young India, and Rahul Gandhi had a 38 per cent stake. He gave only Rs 50 lakh to the National Herald, and the Congress waived off a loan of Rs 80 crore. The national herald's assets worth about Rs 5,000 crore were brought in the name of this family-controlled trust."

"Rahul Gandhi is criticising the country for saving his corruption," he added.

Responding to Rahul's allegations against the central government, Prasad said: "The democracy under Congress was a corrupt system. Today, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the doors are closed for middlemen in the corridors of power. There is no cut in the defence deals. Congress and its corrupt machinery are troubled by this. This is what is seen in Rahul Gandhi's conversation."

On Rahul's claim that the government assertion on Start-up India was a hoax, the BJP leader said: "Rahul Gandhi has made fun of start-ups today. Do they get the right information? Did they know that India's startup ecosystem is number three or four in the world today? Did they know that there are over 100 unicorns in India today?"

