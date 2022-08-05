Rahul Gandhi: India witnessing death of democracy, nation must wake up

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday addressed the media on the sidelines of the nationwide protest against price rise and unemployment. Here are highlights of Rahul's speech

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched into the Narendra Modi government on the sidelines of the party's nationwide protests over the price rise, GST and unemployment issues.

Also Read: RBI hikes interest rates to pre-Covid levels; Here's how this impacts you

The Wayanad MP alleged that the government avoided discussing issues that concerned the common man. Here are highlights of the media briefing at the AICC headquarters:

* There is no democracy in India anymore. India is witnessing dictatorship.

* What this country achieved in 70 years has been finished off in eight years.

* What we are witnessing is the death of democracy.

* Anybody who stands against the idea of the onset of dictatorship is sent behind bars or trapped in false cases.

* The government's sole agenda is that people's concerns should not be raised.

* The media in the country has not been able to take on the government.

* Hitler used to win elections too. How did he do it? He had control of all of Germany's institutions. Give me the entire system. Then I will show you how elections are won.

* Opposition fights alongside the country's institutions. These institutions are today under RSS control. These institutions have lost their independence. Hence, the impact of opposition is not effective.

* India has the highest unemployment, and prices of essentials are soaring. There is a difference between reality and perception.

* The more I raise people's issues, the more I will be attacked by the government. I am not scared. I will continue to stand for democracy.

* We are not allowed to speak in Parliament; we are arrested on the road. This is the condition of India today.

* I don't think Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has any understanding of what is going on in the economy of India, zero understanding. She is there as a mouthpiece.

Also Read: Indian Rupee has not collapsed, it is finding its own course: FM Nirmala Sitharaman