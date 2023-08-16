'I miss Manish...': Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal remembers Delhi's ex-deputy CM

Prime Minister Modi was among the first leaders to extend birthday wishes to Kejriwal. The Chief Minister acknowledged the greetings and conveyed his gratitude. He further expressed his thanks to all those who joined in wishing him on his 55th birthday.

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a moment to reflect on his friend and former deputy chief minister, Manish Sisodia, who currently finds himself in jail facing money laundering charges.

Using his platform, now known as X, CM Kejriwal shared his sentiments on Twitter. "As I mark this day, I'm receiving countless birthday wishes. Your kindness is deeply appreciated! Yet, my thoughts are with Manish. Unjustly detained, he remains in incarceration. Today, let's pledge to empower every child in India with a superior education. By doing so, we'll lay the cornerstone for a formidable India. This realization would also bring happiness to Manish," he wrote.

Following his arrest in February, Manish Sisodia has been ensnared in legal proceedings surrounding the alleged liquor scam in Delhi. Despite repeated attempts for bail, he remains incarcerated. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) subsequently arrested him in March under allegations of money laundering, stemming from the same liquor scam. Sisodia's bail plea is set for a Supreme Court hearing on September 4.

The focal point of the controversy revolves around a liquor policy established by the Delhi government in 2021, which was subsequently rescinded in 2022 amidst accusations of corruption. During the policy's formulation, Sisodia held the position of excise minister. Allegations suggest that he favored private liquor vendors through unethical practices driven by bribes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has consistently denied the existence of a scam and reiterated their belief that Sisodia has been unjustly framed.

Atishi, a member of the Delhi cabinet who assumed office following Sisodia's resignation, paid tribute to him on Independence Day. Expressing her sentiments Atishi said, "On this day of Independence, the struggle against the dominance of a few endures. Manish Sisodia ji has shaped the future of countless children in Delhi. Today marks 170 days since his unwarranted confinement began. Happy Independence Day, Sir. Our hopes for your imminent release."

The narrative surrounding Manish Sisodia's legal situation continues to be a topic of discussion, casting a shadow on the circumstances that led to his current predicament.