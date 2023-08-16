Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Congress only prioritises Nehru and family...' BJP hits back after criticism over Nehru Memorial renaming

    If recognition is extended to Prime Ministers such as HD Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, and others who significantly contributed to the nation, then why should it be viewed as a dictatorial approach," the BJP asked Congress

    First Published Aug 16, 2023, 11:34 AM IST

    Moments after the Congress party's leaders lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hit back, asking what was the Grand Old Party's problem if all Prime Ministers of the country were being given a respectful position.

    In a conversation with members of the media, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad conveyed, "There exists a fundamental contrast between the ideologies of the Congress party and the perspectives of Jairam Ramesh and PM Narendra Modi. The Congress seems to prioritize solely Nehru and his family. Narendra Modi has accorded due reverence to all Prime Ministers of the nation within the museum."

    'Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears...' Congress protests Nehru Memorial name change

    "Why was there no space for Lal Bahadur Shastri? Neither Indira Gandhi nor Rajiv Gandhi were present. The likes of Morarji Desai, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, IK Gujral, or HD Deve Gowda were absent as well... Since all Prime Ministers are being acknowledged, it has been christened the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society," he added.

    BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla commented, "The Congress party seems restricted to its fixation on one family. It resembles a Family Ltd Company, operating as a Family Ltd Enterprise. If recognition is extended to Prime Ministers such as HD Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Charan Singh, Chandrashekhar, and others who significantly contributed to the nation, despite not belonging to a privileged family, and if their contributions are celebrated within a museum, then why should it be viewed as a dictatorial approach?"

    Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had taken to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to slam the decision to rename Nehru Memorial.

    He claimed that PM Modi is burdened with an array of apprehensions, insecurities, and complexities, particularly in relation to Nehru, and that his sole purpose has been exclusively centered on discrediting, altering, defaming, and dismantling Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. 

    While stating that Nehru's monumental contributions to the struggle for freedom and his towering achievements in establishing the democratic, secular, scientific, and liberal foundations of the Indian nation-state cannot be negated, Ramesh said that the legacy of Nehru will endure for the world to witness and continue to ignite future generations.

