Chandrayaan-3 undergoes final Moon-bound maneuver; Prepares for propulsion, lander module separation

Following its launch on July 14, Chandrayaan-3 had entered the lunar orbit on August 5. Subsequently, a series of orbit reduction maneuvers were carried out on August 6, 9, and 14, each aimed at propelling the spacecraft closer to the Moon.

India's ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission reached a significant milestone on Wednesday (August 16), as it successfully completed its fifth and final Moon-bound orbit maneuver. This accomplishment has brought the spacecraft even closer to the lunar surface, marking the successful completion of its lunar-bound maneuvers.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the spacecraft is now poised to enter the next phase of its mission, involving the separation of the propulsion module and the lander module.

The latest firing, a crucial step requiring a brief duration, has successfully placed Chandrayaan-3 into an orbit measuring 153 km by 163 km, aligning with the intended trajectory. This achievement signifies the conclusion of the lunar-bound maneuvers, and as ISRO stated, "It's time for preparations as the Propulsion Module and the Lander Module gear up for their separate journeys."

The separation of the lander module from the propulsion module is scheduled for August 17, marking another key milestone in the mission.

ISRO is meticulously orchestrating a sequence of maneuvers to gradually decrease Chandrayaan-3’s orbit and strategically position it over the lunar poles.

As the mission advances, ISRO's meticulous planning is evident in their approach. The spacecraft's journey is meticulously orchestrated, with the mission's soft landing on the Moon's south polar region scheduled for August 23. This delicate operation requires precise navigation and control, ensuring the successful execution of the mission's ultimate objective.

India's Chandrayaan-3 mission underscores the nation's dedication to space exploration and technological advancement. With each successful maneuver and upcoming separation of modules, the mission edges closer to achieving its pioneering goal of landing on the Moon's south polar region.