Nineteen-year-old Gen Z Baba Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya spoke out against online objectification after gaining over 50,000 Instagram followers, stating that inappropriate social media comments crossed all limits and made him feel molested.

Shri Swami Shashwat Acharya Ji Maharaj, widely known as "Gen Z Baba" online, has called out intense internet objectification. He spoke to NDTV recently. During the interview, the 19-year-old Bhagwat Katha narrator revealed that flirtatious and obscene comments under his viral posts made him "feel molested."

Shri Dham Goda Vihar Mandir in Vrindavan houses the young orator's ongoing spiritual work. Viral clips changed everything. After videos of his devotional discourses and spiritual speeches spread across platforms, his official Instagram account surged past 50,000 followers within just a few days.

'Crossed All Limits': What the Baba Said

"Ji, kuch-kuch comments aise hain jinmein humein bahut zyada molested feel hua hai," Acharya said during his appearance on NDTV. Digital attention surged overnight. The young spiritual orator expressed deep distress over the tone of social media remarks directed toward him, explaining that inappropriate comments about his physical appearance crossed all limits of decency.

Words hit hard online. Drawing attention to widespread cyber harassment, Acharya compared his ordeal to what women endure daily across digital platforms — stating, "Unpe toh bahut buri-buri cheezein kahi jaati hain." Initial flattery had quickly turned into invasive objectification, violating personal decorum.

Behind the Viral 'Gen Z Baba' Craze

Four years old — that is how early Acharya began his spiritual journey. He learned ancient scriptures early. Before taking on major public discourses, the 19-year-old spent years mastering traditional religious verses, building a foundation that later launched him to social media fame.

Audiences online responded instantly to his calm demeanour, soft-spoken delivery, and aesthetic presentation during discourses in Vrindavan. Short video clips gained traction fast. Soon, social media users flooded comment sections with nicknames like "Gen Z Baba" and "Pookie Baba", showing how internet subcultures rapidly reframe traditional spiritual routines.

Unwanted Sexualization and Cyber Ethics

Why did religious admiration turn into personal objectification so rapidly? This sudden shift raised sharp questions about user behaviour across social media platforms. Millions watched clips of his lectures. Yet flirtatious and suggestive remarks quickly dominated public comment sections, pushing aside discussions about his devotional topics.

Publicly sharing his distress, Acharya showed the severe emotional toll boundary-crossing digital commentary inflicts on sudden online stars. Words leave lasting scars. His experience shows the thin line separating digital appreciation from public harassment in modern online spaces.