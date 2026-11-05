An Airbnb survey reveals that 75% of Gen Z and Millennials in India are choosing multi-generational travel to create shared memories, strengthen family bonds, and enjoy time together, with a notable rise in demand for large group accommodations.

Gen Z and Millennials Embrace Multi-generational Travel

Around 75 per cent of Gen Z and Millennials in India are more likely to travel with family members across different generations, according to a survey by Airbnb. According to Airbnb's Intergenerational Travel Insights 2026, around 55 per cent of respondents cited creating shared memories as a key reason for travelling across generations, while 52 per cent associated such trips with having fun together and 51 per cent highlighted strengthening relationships with family and friends.

"The shift is showing up in the demand for larger-group stays on Airbnb," the report said, adding domestic searches for stays by groups of five or more guests, including at least one child or infant, increased by over 55 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The report further highlighted that Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad, the Nilgiris and Puducherry were among the most-searched domestic destinations for groups of five or more travellers.

Preferences and Motivations

It also revealed a growing preference for multi-generational travel among Gen Z, with 70 per cent of respondents saying they were more likely to take such trips than a few years ago. Additionally, more than 60 per cent of Gen Z respondents reported travelling with both friends and parents over the past year, compared with 49 per cent and 46 per cent of Millennials, respectively.

Another Airbnb report, titled Never the Same, found that three in four Gen Z travellers considered their travel companions more important than the destination itself. “Nearly two-thirds (63%) of respondents say they most enjoy relaxing and spending time together at their accommodation, ahead of sightseeing and exploring (56%),” it added.

The survey further highlighted that 57 per cent of respondents preferred sharing meals during family holidays, while 45 per cent enjoyed playing games and 39 per cent preferred watching films or shows together. When choosing a destination, 59 per cent of respondents said they preferred places that everyone in the family would enjoy, while 55 per cent prioritised accommodation that meets the needs of all family members, as per the survey. (ANI)

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