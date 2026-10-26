Hyundai Motor India has launched the Bayon SUV starting at Rs 9.99 lakh. Positioned between the Venue and Creta, it features a 1.5-litre engine, dual 12.3-inch displays, and Level 2 ADAS.

The sports utility vehicle segment in India continues to expand as manufacturers identify new spaces. Buyers increasingly look for vehicles that bridge the gap between compact dimensions and premium technology offerings. Hyundai Motor India has stepped into this territory to capture that demand.

On Monday, October 26, 2026, the automaker officially launched the Hyundai Bayon at an introductory starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. Positioned carefully between the Venue and the Creta, the new vehicle aims to attract buyers seeking a conventional petrol powertrain combined with an automatic transmission option. Customers can currently reserve the vehicle for an initial booking amount of Rs 11,000, with deliveries scheduled to begin during the festive season.

7 Variants And 1.5-Litre Engine Performance

The Hyundai Bayon arrives in seven distinct variants, starting from the entry-level HX2 and moving up through the HX3, HX3 Plus, HX5, HX6, HX8, and HX10 trims. Under the hood, the vehicle is powered exclusively by a four-cylinder, 1.5-litre naturally aspirated MPi petrol engine. This unit generates 115 PS of maximum power alongside 143.8 Nm of peak torque.

Buyers can pair this engine with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an Intelligent Variable Transmission. The petrol automatic version delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of 18.6 kmpl. While the company has ruled out turbo-petrol or diesel powertrains for this model, it plans to introduce a factory-fitted CNG option in January 2027.

12.3-Inch Displays And 23 ADAS Safety Functions

Inside the cabin, the vehicle features dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays and a generative artificial intelligence voice assistant. The system supports over 500 voice commands across 10 regional and two international languages. The technology suite also includes more than 70 connected-car functions and over-the-air software updates for up to 19 vehicle controllers.

Safety equipment includes six airbags as standard across all trims, bringing the total to more than 35 standard safety features. Higher variants get Level 2 Pro ADAS, which adds 23 driver-assistance functions. The overall structure measures 4,245 mm in length and offers a boot capacity of 505 litres.