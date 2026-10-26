Telangana CM Revanth Reddy met Maharashtra's Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the Tummidihatti Barrage project, aiming to boost irrigation and support the development of the tribal-dominated Adilabad region through a joint committee of officials.

Meeting on Tummidihatti Barrage Construction

A Telangana delegation led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Sahyadri State Guest House in Mumbai. Telangana Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, the Chief Secretaries of both states and senior officials of the Irrigation Departments participated in the meeting. According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, the two sides held detailed discussions on the construction of the Tummidihatti Barrage across the Pranahita River on the Telangana-Maharashtra border, including the proposed enhancement of the barrage height, water availability, submergence implications and other technical aspects.

At the beginning of the meeting, Telangana Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy made a detailed presentation highlighting the historical significance, cultural heritage, social conditions and economic backwardness of the erstwhile Adilabad district. He explained that the region, despite its rich history and cultural heritage, had remained economically backward for decades. He highlighted how the tribal and Adivasi communities had been deprived of development opportunities and how the resulting socio-economic conditions contributed to several challenges, including the emergence of Naxalism in the region. Reddy recalled that efforts to provide irrigation facilities to the region had been continuing since October 6, 1975. Despite several initiatives, proposals and discussions over the past five decades, the long-standing aspirations of the people had remained largely unfulfilled. He explained why the 2016 agreement, which provided for a barrage height of 148 metres, would not adequately address the irrigation requirements of the region. The Minister emphasised that the present challenges relating to energy requirements, power costs, environmental concerns, climate change and long-term operational sustainability made it necessary to explore solutions that maximise the use of gravity for water conveyance. Against this background, he presented the technical and operational advantages of constructing the Tummidihatti Barrage at a height of 152 metres, describing it as the most viable solution for meeting the region's water requirements. Uttam Reddy further conveyed that the Government of Telangana was willing to compensate farmers in Maharashtra for agricultural land affected by submergence, in accordance with the land acquisition guidelines and compensation policies applicable in Maharashtra.

Focus on Regional Development and Cooperation

Following the presentation, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy highlighted the historical, cultural and social bonds between Telangana and Maharashtra, including their shared heritage connected with the erstwhile Hyderabad State. He drew attention to the long-standing problems faced by tribal and Adivasi communities in the forested and economically backward Adilabad region. Referring to the historic Jal, Jangal, Zameen struggle led by tribal leader Komaram Bheem, the Chief Minister explained the decades-long aspirations of the people for access to irrigation and drinking water. He emphasised that the construction of the Tummidihatti Barrage was important not merely as an irrigation project but also as an instrument for the social and economic transformation of one of the country's historically neglected tribal regions. The Chief Minister also highlighted the strategic national importance of the Adilabad region. He pointed out that the proposed defence and civilian airport facilities at Adilabad could become a major catalyst for the development of not only the erstwhile Adilabad district but also the adjoining regions of Maharashtra. He further observed that the proposed barrage could serve as a physical bridge connecting the two states, strengthening connectivity and economic cooperation between communities on both sides of the border. CM Revanth Reddy urged Maharashtra to extend its cooperation in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and mutual understanding, keeping in view the larger objective of developing backward regions and improving the lives of tribal communities.

Maharashtra's Response and Way Forward

Responding to Telangana's request, Maharashtra Chief Minister Fadnavis expressed a positive approach towards reconsidering the proposed enhancement of the Tummidihatti Barrage height. He recalled his close personal and cultural association with Telangana and the Adilabad border region. He also mentioned that his grandmother speaks Telugu. Fadnavis acknowledged the developmental needs of the region and expressed his willingness to revisit Telangana's request. However, he emphasised that several technical, environmental and administrative steps would have to be completed before reaching a final conclusion. The Maharashtra Chief Minister stated that if the project did not adversely affect Maharashtra or its people, his government would have no hesitation in supporting Telangana in meeting its water requirements, in the larger spirit of national interest. He emphasised that both states should approach the issue in a spirit of friendship, brotherhood and good-neighbourly relations. Devendra Fadnavis also referred to Maharashtra's experience in resolving several interstate issues through mutual discussions and cooperation with neighbouring states. The Maharashtra CM stated that the Central Water Commission (CWC) would continue its technical examinations and studies within its jurisdiction. In the meantime, Fadnavis proposed the constitution of a joint committee of officials headed by the Principal Secretaries of the Irrigation Departments of both states. The committee would examine the proposed barrage height, water availability, submergence implications, affected agricultural lands, compensation requirements and other technical matters. It would also examine the assessments and concerns of both states regarding the extent of submergence and the possible impact on land and local communities, including alternative approaches where necessary. The Chief Minister suggested that officials and technical experts from both states work together to prepare a clear timeline and roadmap for further discussions and necessary action. The subsequent meetings, technical consultations and the way forward would be worked out by the officials and experts of the two states. Both Chief Ministers reiterated their shared commitment to the development of all regions of India, particularly the upliftment of economically backward areas and historically disadvantaged communities, especially tribal and Adivasi populations.

Invitation to Invest Telangana Global Summit

During the meeting, Chief Minister Reddy invited his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to participate in the Invest Telangana Global Summit, scheduled to be held on December 7, 8 and 9 at Future City in Hyderabad. Fadnavis responded positively to the invitation, expressed interest in the event and stated that he would try to attend.