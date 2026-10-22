A speeding Toyota Fortuner driven by an allegedly intoxicated youth rammed into a Hyundai i10 on the Hyderabad-Warangal National Highway, injuring a couple. The SUV then crashed into an electrical pole, revealing the driver lacked a license and used a fake number plate. Police have registered a case against the driver and the vehicle's owner.

A speeding Toyota Fortuner hit an i10 sedan from behind and then smashed into an electrical pole at Peerzadiguda on the Hyderabad Warangal National Highway on Thursday, leaving two persons wounded. The accident happened about 7 am near pillar No. 57 of the Uppal–Narapally elevated corridor in Medipally.

The accident resulted in the i10 turning numerous times and hitting the divider on the road. The Fortuner then collided with an electrical pole, which shattered and fell on the vehicle.

Medipally police said Sai Shiva (30) and his wife Meghana (28) were driving in the i10 from LB Nagar to Narsampet in Warangal district when their car was damaged from behind by the Fortuner. The wounded couple was sent to Ozone Hospital at Chaitanyapuri for treatment. Nearby CCTV cameras filmed the accident.

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Police subsequently identified Akun Sabharwal (29) as the driver of the Fortuner. The allegation claimed that Sabharwal lacked a valid driver's license and was operating a vehicle while intoxicated. According to reports, the car also featured a phoney license plate.

The driver and the car's owner, Mangilal, were charged by the Medipally police for allegedly permitting someone without a valid driver's license to use the vehicle. The case is under investigation.